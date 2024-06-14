Black Eye for AI: Microsoft Forced to Delay Intrusive ‘Recall’ Feature from Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft has announced that its controversial Recall AI feature will not be launching with the first batch of Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs on June 18, as previously planned.

Engadget reports that in a recent update on the Windows Blog, Microsoft revealed that the Recall AI feature, which has faced criticism over privacy concerns, will now shift from being a “preview experience broadly available for Copilot+ PCs” to a preview that is only accessible through the Windows Insider Program. The company stated that it will only release the feature for all Copilot+ PCs after receiving feedback from its Insider Community of testers.

Microsoft’s decision to adjust Recall’s release stems from its desire to “ensure the experience meets [its] high standards for quality and security.” The Recall AI feature, which was announced at an event in May, allows users to find anything they have previously viewed on their computer, including web pages, images, documents, emails, presentations, and chat threads. It achieves this by capturing screenshots of a user’s activity every few seconds and storing them in the “Recall timeline.”

Despite Microsoft’s assurances that Recall processes data locally and keeps user information secure, the feature has faced significant criticism and privacy concerns. In response to these concerns, the company announced additional privacy and security changes to Recall earlier this month, including making it an opt-in feature. When setting up a Copilot+ PC, users will be asked whether they want to enable Recall, and they will need to verify their identities through a Windows Hello authentication method, such as facial recognition or fingerprint scan, to access the encrypted Recall timeline. However, some critics argue that this is not foolproof, as anyone with knowledge of the user’s PIN will still be able to view their Recall snapshots.

Microsoft’s decision to delay Recall’s launch suggests that the company acknowledges the need for further improvements to address privacy and security concerns. While an exact date for Recall’s availability in the Windows Insider Program has not been provided, the company stated that it will be accessible to testers in the coming weeks. Microsoft plans to publish a new blog post with instructions on how to access the preview version when it becomes available. It is important to note that testers will need a Copilot+ PC to access the feature, as it requires advanced CPUs with neural processing units (NPUs) for AI tasks.

Read more at Engadget here.

