Google has announced the expansion of its woke Gemini AI technology to teen students using school accounts, alongside the introduction of new tools for educators. The leftist tech giant is extending its AI plans to reach teens and children whose education often includes a Google account.

TechCrunch reports that Google’s decision to bring Gemini to teen students through their school accounts marks a major step in the tech giant’s efforts to prepare the next generation for an AI-driven future. This expansion follows the earlier rollout of Gemini to teens using personal accounts, signaling Google’s attempts to make AI technology more accessible to younger users in educational settings.

The company’s rationale behind this move is clear: to equip students with the necessary skills to navigate a world where generative AI is increasingly prevalent. Google believes that exposure to Gemini will enable students to learn more confidently, benefiting from real-time feedback and enhanced learning experiences.

The company has emphasized its commitment to responsible AI implementation in educational environments. One of the key assurances provided is that data from student interactions with Gemini will not be used to train or improve Google’s AI models. This commitment addresses potential privacy concerns that often arise when introducing new technologies in educational settings.

Google has also implemented several safeguards to ensure the appropriate use of Gemini by teen students. These include built-in guardrails to prevent inappropriate responses, particularly those related to illegal or age-restricted content. In an effort to promote critical thinking and information literacy, Google is actively encouraging teens to utilize the double-check feature within Gemini.

The rollout of Gemini to school accounts will be available in English across more than 100 countries. It’s important to note that the feature will be turned off by default for teen users, giving educational administrators the control to activate it as they see fit. This approach allows for a measured and controlled introduction of the technology in school environments.

Google is also enhancing its suite of tools for educators. New features include improved capabilities for creating, managing, and sharing interactive lessons. Additionally, teachers will now have the ability to manually mark assignments as missing or complete and perform bulk scoring actions, streamlining administrative tasks and allowing more time for actual teaching.

Google’s Gemini AI made big news earlier this year when the ultra-woke artificial intelligence ran amok rewriting history. Illustrating AI’s threat to students, Google’s system generated everything from black founding fathers to female indian popes.

