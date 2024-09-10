James O’Keefe: Google Exec Says ‘Big Tech, Big Companies’ Are ‘Coordinating’ to Help Kamala Harris Win

James O’Keefe claims that Google Growth Strategist Dakota Leazer told an undercover journalist with O’Keefe Media Group, that there is “a coordinated effort by Big Tech and big companies” to help Vice President Kamala Harris to win the 2024 election and “be our next CEO,” adding that it is “most profitable” for Google when Americans are in “crisis” and “fearful” of “some impending sense of doom” and that “democracy is going to end.”

“Google is a very liberal, progressive company,” Leazer said. “If they have a belief that one side will allow them to make more money — at the very, very top I don’t think it’s political, I think it’s, like, economic. I think it’s all about, like, the shares and the stock price,” Leazer says in the recently released video.

Leazer went on to suggest that political headlines “fueled out of hate” help generate ad revenue for Google, adding that the tech giant has promoted ads with “rhetoric that was very pro-Kamala” that “seemed to link out to legitimate news” sites.

“These political headlines that are generating clicks, which generates ad revenue, it’s all fueled out of hate,” he said.

“Google was essentially promoting through its ads, like, rhetoric that was very pro-Kamala, and it seemed to link out to legitimate news publication sites,” Leazer added. “It would seem like it was an ad for PBS, but it was really an ad for the Kamala campaign or whatever.”

The Google executive added that this is “A coordinated effort by Big Tech and big companies to try and get her to win — it’s definitely coordinated.”

“When you zoom out and look at who’s really pulling the strings of this country, it’s like a handful of billionaires, a lot of them are in tech, and it’s like tech controls the media, essentially,” Leazer said.

“Not completely, but it’s like you go to Google, they’re reorienting the search engine such that Kamala is more favored,” he added.

“Facebook, I feel like is promoting content that is favorable towards her,” Leazer continued. “A lot of the AI stuff that’s sort of, like, liberating right now, is doing so in a way that’s generally favorable to her.”

Leazer then reiterated his belief that a handful for billionaires are trying to control the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

“I feel like it’s a coordinated effort by billionaires at the top who want Kamala to be our next CEO,” he said. “But I don’t think there’s a chance that she wins.”

After being asked if he “feels bad” that Google is actively “deceiving” voters, Leazer replied, “No,” adding, “I feel like if it’s not Google, it’s going to be someone else. I mean, it’s all like a psyop [psychological operation].”

The Google executive also suggested that fear sells, noting that it is very “profitable” when Americans fear there is “some impending sense of doom” and are having an “existential American crisis that democracy is going to end.”

“I think whatever demographic is most fearful is going to be most profitable,” Leazer said. “And I think right now the left is more fearful than the right is.”

O’Keefe also pointed out that CNN technical director Charlie Chester has also previously admitted to one of his undercover journalists that “fear sells.”

Leazer has since deleted his X account, as well as his TikTok videos. “He has also removed his bio and contact information,” O’Keefe said.

“This follows his exposure on hidden camera, where he admitted Google has been coordinating with the Harris campaign and manipulating search engine ads to favor her in the 2024 election,” O’Keefe added.

