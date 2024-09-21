General Motors Recalls Nearly 450,000 Vehicles Due to Faulty Brake Fluid Warning Light

Nearly half a million General Motors (GM) vehicles are being recalled due to a potentially faulty brake fluid warning light, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on September 12.

The recall includes 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s and GMC Sierra 1500s as well as 2023-2024 Cadillac Escalades, Cadillac Escalade ESVs, Chevrolet Suburban 1500s, Chevrolet Tahoes, GMC Yukons, and GMC Yukon XLs, the administration’s report stated.

The impacted makes and models amount to 449,671 vehicles, according to CBS News.

“Without a warning light, the vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid, which can reduce braking performance and increase the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said.

The bug in the Electronic Brake Control Module (eBCM) software will be fixed via an over-the-air (OTA) update or by a dealer, officials stated, adding that letters to impacted owners should be sent out by October 28.

The news comes just a month after GM executives announced layoffs of approximately 1,000 software employees, Breitbart News reported.

“…[W]e’re reducing certain teams within the Software and Services organization. We are grateful to those who helped establish a strong foundation that positions GM to lead moving forward,” company spokesman Kevin Kelly told the Detroit News in August.

This makes for the second major recall from GM in 2024, with around 820,000 pickup trucks being recalled in March due to a tailgate issue, Fox Business reported.