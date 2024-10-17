Google Joins Fellow Tech Giants in Embracing Nuclear Energy to Power AI Data Centers

Google has struck a deal with Kairos Power to build small modular nuclear reactors to power its AI data centers. The search giant joins Amazon and Microsoft in embracing nuclear energy to feed the insatiable power demands of artificial intelligence.

The tech giant “signed the world’s first corporate agreement to purchase clean nuclear energy from a series of small modular reactors (SMRs), to be developed by @KairosPower – our first-ever advanced nuclear deal,” Michael Terrell, Google’s senior director of energy and climate, announced Monday.

The small modular nuclear reactors, which will generate 500 megawatts of power, are expected to be completed between 2030 and 2035, and have not yet been created in the United States.

“The grid needs new electricity sources to support AI technologies that are powering major scientific advances, improving services for businesses and customers, and driving national competitiveness and economic growth,” Terrell said in a blog post.

“This agreement helps accelerate a new technology to meet energy needs cleanly and reliably, and unlock the full potential of AI for everyone,” the Google executive added.

Terrell went on to say, “Advancing these power sources in close partnership with supportive local communities will rapidly drive the decarbonization of electricity grids around the world.”

Earlier this month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai noted that he was interested in using nuclear energy, including small modular reactors, to power the tech giant’s data centers.

“This approach will complement our use of variable renewables, like solar and wind, and help us reach our ambitious 24/7 carbon-free energy and net-zero goals,” Terrell said.

The tech giant claims these “next generation” nuclear reactors will offer “a new pathway to accelerate nuclear deployment thanks to their simplified design and robust, inherent safety.”

“Investing in advanced nuclear technology can also provide direct economic benefits to communities across the U.S. Nuclear power has the highest economic impact of any power generation source,” Google said, adding that they will create “high-paying, long-term jobs.”

Amazon also announced that it is pursuing modular reactors to feed its AI servers. Microsoft is taking a different approach by recommissioning the infamous Three Mile Island nuclear facility in Pennsylvania, the site of America’s worst nuclear disaster.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.