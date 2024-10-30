House Judiciary Report: Facebook Censored Hunter Biden Laptop Story to Gain Favor with Biden-Harris Regime

Facebook executives suppressed the bombshell Hunter Biden laptop story in order to gain favor with what they assumed would be the incoming Biden-Harris administration, according to a new report released by the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Government.

After the FBI falsely told tech companies that the forthcoming October 2020 report of the Hunter Biden “Laptop from Hell” scandal was Russian misinformation, Facebook executives internally discussed suppressing the revelations in order to please Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, according to an interim report by the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Government reports the New York Post.

The interim report found that Facebook employees referred to the Post‘s October 2020 bombshell story as the “exact content expected for hack and leak,” before censoring the scandal.

“Right on schedule,” another Facebook employee replied in an internal chat.

“Obviously, our calls on this could colour the way an incoming Biden administration views us more than almost anything else,” Facebook’s then-Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg reportedly wrote to Vice President of Global Public Policy Joel Kaplan.

A Microsoft employee, meanwhile, wrote, “FBI tipped us all off last week that this Burisma story was likely to emerge,” the congressional investigation found.

The Post noted that it had “spent nearly a month verifying the authenticity of laptop files” before publishing the story, and that the FBI had possessed “Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop since December 2019” and knew the files in the story “came from a Delaware computer repairman and not the Kremlin.”

This is because computer repairman-turned-whistleblower John Paul Mac Isaac gave the laptop to the FBI in December 2019, as he believed it contained significant information involving international corruption. Isaac then provided copies of the files to the New York Post.

After warning Big Tech companies about “Russia,” the FBI then remained silent “as 51 ex-intelligence officials suggested and then-candidate Joe Biden outright alleged that the files came from Russia,” the outlet reported.

Once the 2020 presidential election was over, New York Post’s bombshell Hunter Biden laptop story was corroborated by other news outlets, and files from the laptop were used by federal prosecutors in court.

Now, congressional Republicans say the FBI and Big Tech collaborated to defeat then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

One Facebook employee even appears to admit in an internal July 2020 message that the tech giant is aware it “influenced the 2020 elections,” according to the congressional report.

“When we get hauled up to [Capitol] [H]ill to testify on why we influenced the 2020 elections we can say we have been meeting for YEARS with USG [the U.S. government] to plan for it,” the Facebook employee wrote.

The congressional report states, “If the FBI’s intent was truly to help social media companies combat actual foreign influence operations, the FBI should have shared the single most important fact: the influence-peddling allegations in the Post story were based off of real, credible information, including information in the FBI’s possession.”

