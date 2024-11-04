Uber and Lyft Offer Discounted Rides to Polling Stations on Election Day

As the United States gears up for the presidential election on Tuesday November 5, ridesharing giants Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides to polling stations. The Silicon Valley competitors claim they are making voting more accessible for citizens with cheap rides.

Gizmodo reports that to encourage voter turnout and ease the burden of getting to the polls, Uber and Lyft have announced special offers for Election Day on November 5. The companies claim these initiatives will help ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast their ballot.

Uber is offering a 50 percent discount on rides to polling stations, up to a maximum of $10. To take advantage of this offer, users simply need to tap on the “Get a ride to vote” overlay pop-up within the Uber app. The app will then automatically locate the nearest polling station and apply the discount to the ride. This offer is available nationwide, making it easier for citizens to exercise their right to vote, even if they don’t have access to personal transportation or face difficulties in getting to their designated polling place.

In addition to the discounted rides, Uber is also offering a 25 percent discount on food delivery orders, up to $15, for orders with a minimum value of $25. This offer aims to provide a convenient meal option for those who may be pressed for time on Election Day due to work or other commitments.

Lyft, another major player in the ridesharing industry, is matching Uber’s offer with similar discounts on rides to polling stations. The company is also extending its offer to include bike and scooter journeys, providing alternative transportation options for those who prefer not to use cars or live in areas where these services are available.

Read more at Gizmodo here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.