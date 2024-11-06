TikTok Tears: Leftists Have Collective Meltdown on Social Media After Trump Election Win

Leftists are having a collective meltdown on social media after President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election in a sweeping victory.

Young leftists have flocked to China’s TikTok to show just how upset they are over Donald Trump’s election victory. The Chinese app has created a sort of arms race in which the winner is the leftist who can appear to be the most emotional over Trump’s epic trouncing of Kamala Harris at the ballot box.

Breitbart News has collected some of the best examples of this phenomenon, but we’ve carefully linked to copies of TikTok videos posted to Elon Musk’s X/Twitter instead of directing our readers to a Chinese spy platform.

In one video, a woman can be seen and heard screaming hysterically in her car, shouting, “No! No! No! No! Why? Why? Why? Why? Do you really hate me that bad?”

“Is anyone else having a meltdown? I don’t know how to do this,” another tearful woman said between dabbing her eyes with a tissue. “I am 48 years old, and I have never experienced anything like this, and never thought I would in this country.”

“It’s like, I can feel the pain and the fear from every single person,” the crying woman added. “I don’t know how to handle this. I don’t know how to get through the next couple days. Who knows how long this is gonna take.”

Another took to social media to say that the 2024 presidential election “could break me and my parents apart, because they just don’t understand what they voted for.”

“I hate to be the person that gets on here and cries, but this could break me and my parents apart, because they just don’t understand what they voted for, and like, what it means, and the bigotry and hatred that they stand behind,” she said.

“I’m not Catholic like they are, which is ironic, because, like, religion is supposed to make you love?” the crying woman continued. “But I could see it, like, breaking me and my parents apart, because they just don’t get it, and they don’t get that they voted for someone who’s going to make my friends’ lives hell.”

“My life’s okay, I’m a white woman, but my friends are not going to be okay,” the woman bizarrely added.

Another young woman believes her rights will be taken away:

Meanwhile, another video compilation shows a slew of others crying into a video camera as they express their dismay over the 2024 presidential election.

“I hate you, you fucking orange pumpkin,” one individual said, before issuing additional sounds that were unintelligible, adding, “Donald Trump, I hate you. You will never be president again.”

The video then cuts to a man clad in a “White Dudes for Harris” t-shirt, who shouts, “I can’t believe Trump’s actually gonna win this fucking thing!” adding, “Jesus Christ! I’m so pissed off! Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! Goddamn it!” and then ripping his shirt off.

“I’m scared to go to sleep. I might wake up a motherfucking slave,” another woman bizarrely states through her tears, before asking, “Why are y’all Trump supporters? Why? like why is this a thing right now? Why is this okay?”

In another clip, a woman can be seen desperately trying to cope, telling her social media followers, “It’s alright, I feel that way, too. It’s alright, we feel that way together, okay? Let it out. Let it out,” before screaming bloody murder into the video camera.

“I am not going to emotionally recover from this year,” another states, adding, “You know what’s going to send me over the edge, actually? If I see one post where people are like, ‘Make sure to hydrate and breathe and take care of yourself,’ no.”

Another video shows a man stating, “I’m disgusted enough to delete my X account. I’m disgusted enough to never order a Tesla as long as I shall live,” referring to Elon Musk’s support for Trump.

“I want to take this moment to congratulate those of you who voted for Donald Trump, which was the overwhelming majority of Americans. You chose to vote for a dictatorship, and that is what you will get. America is no longer the land of the free,” the man amusingly adds.

On the flip side, one man offered the opposite take, stating, “Donald Trump has won, and honestly, I would usually say, ‘Be humble,’ but fuck that shit.”

“We’ve been called garbage. We’ve been called fascists. We’ve been called racists. We’ve literally been called subhuman pieces of shit, and it’s fucking done,” he added, elaborating on why he will choose not to be humble of Trump’s win.

“He won the popular vote, he won the electoral college, we wont the Senate, we won the House, and that big fucking red mirage everyone was talking about, turns out it was a fucking wave,” the man asserted. “Today is a good fucking day.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.