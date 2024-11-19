Elon Musk’s X Corp. Files Notice in Alex Jones’ Infowars Bankruptcy Case

Attorneys for Elon Musk’s X Corp. have filed a notice of appearance in Alex Jones’ Infowars bankruptcy case. Jones claimed that “The cavalry is here,” adding that “Trump is pissed.”

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case said he is concerned with the process in which the satirical comedy site the Onion, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, won Jones’ platform at a bankruptcy auction. The judge cited transparency issues with the auction and is calling for a new hearing on the bidding procedure, according to a report by Bloomberg.

“I personally don’t care who wins the auction,” Judge M. Christopher Lopez said. “I care about process and transparency.”

The Southern District of Texas judge added that the forthcoming hearing will determine whether those who ran the Infowars auction conducted “a full and fair process.”

While bidders had to submit their highest and best offer for Jones’ platform, they did not have to share the value of their offers with rivals, Bloomberg noted. The judge argued that this means other potential buyers didn’t know what they were bidding against.

“Nobody should feel comfortable with the results of the auction,” Judge Lopez said.

Now, attorneys for Musk’s X Corp. filed a notice of appearance during the hearing, asking to be included on future communications about the bankruptcy case, according to a report by Mother Jones.

“I was told Elon is going to be very involved in this,” Jones said during a Sunday broadcast live on X, adding, “The cavalry is here,” and “Trump is pissed.”

“Elon Musk understands these basic fundamentals that more people need to understand,” Jones asserted, referring to Musk’s advocacy for free speech.

On Friday, Infowars’ website returned online, and Jones and his staff had went back to Infowars’ studios, Mother Jones noted.

“I told you,” Jones said while seated at his Infowars desk. “If you want a fight, you got one.”

On Saturday, Ben Collins, The Onion CEO and former NBC News reporter who covered “disinformation and conspiracy theories,” took to X, writing, “Long and short of it: We won the bid and — you’re not going to believe it — the previous InfoWars folks aren’t taking it well.”

“We expected all of this, obviously. Buying this site was always going to be fun later on, but annoying right away,” Collins continued in a follow-up post.

“Anyway, we look forward to completing this process at the next scheduled court date — which, at present, is a week from Monday,” he added.

Jones’ bankruptcy stems from him being ordered to pay $1.5 billion to families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

The new hearing is expected to be held next week.

