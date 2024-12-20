Censorship Happy: Google Blacklists PragerU App for ‘Misleading Claims’ – Then Restores It

Google removed PragerU’s app from the Google Play Store for Android devices, claiming it violated the big tech platform’s “misleading claims” policy. As the educational organization publicized Google’s latest in a long string of censorship moves against it, the internet giant reversed its blacklisting without explanation.

On Friday, the Google Play Store emailed PragerU, stating that its app was not compliant with “Google Play Policies.”

“After a recent review, we found that your app PragerU is not compliant with one or more of our Developer Program policies. See below for more information about your app’s status and how to correct the issue,” Google wrote to PragerU.

The issue, according to Google, is that PragerU allegedly violated Google’s “misleading claims policy.”

The email to PragerU reads:

Your app contains content that doesn’t comply with the Misleading Claims policy. We adopted this policy to promote and create a safe experience for users. That’s why apps that provide government information, whether or not they are government affiliated, must strictly adhere to our Misleading claims policy. You app does not provide a clear source of government information or its description lacks an easy-to-see disclaimer state that the app doesn’t represent a government entity.

PragerU noted that it has been censored by Google and its app has been restored on the platform only after major outcry from its supporters and many media outlets. Breitbart News previously reported in June that Google had blacklisted PragerU’s act for “hate speech,” a ridiculous claim. The tech giant reversed the ban the same day after Breitbart’s article published.

Craig Strazzeri, PragerU chief marketing officer, told Breitbart News that the organization will continue to fight against big tech censorship. “Unfortunately, we are not surprised that Google has once again removed the PragerU app from the Play Store. The fact that Google keeps targeting us shows just how effective our videos are. Clearly, they don’t want people to see PragerU content—but we will not be silenced and will continue fighting back.”

Strazzeri added, “If you want to send a message to Google that you won’t stand for this, please consider making a tax-deductible donation at PragerU.com to help us gain more independence from big tech.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.