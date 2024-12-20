The Wages of Wokeness: Google Slashes Management Roles by 10%

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently revealed that the tech giant has cut management roles by 10 percent as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline operations and boost efficiency. The news comes after the tech giant spent the last year pushing the boundaries of woke capitalism.

Business Insider reports that in an internal all-hands meeting this week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed that the company has reduced the number of management positions, including managers, directors, and vice presidents, by 10 percent. This revelation comes as part of Google’s broader push to simplify its organizational structure and enhance operational efficiency.

According to two anonymous sources present at the meeting, Pichai emphasized that these changes were implemented to help the company navigate an increasingly competitive landscape, particularly in the face of rising threats from AI rivals such as OpenAI. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to their lack of authorization to discuss the matter publicly, shed light on the company’s internal restructuring efforts.

A Google spokesperson clarified that some of the roles included in the 10 percent figure were transitioned to individual contributor positions, while others were eliminated entirely. This strategic move is part of Google’s ongoing efficiency drive, which has been in motion for more than two years.

In September 2022, Pichai publicly stated his goal for Google to become 20 percent more efficient. This announcement was followed by a historic round of layoffs in January, which saw the elimination of 12,000 roles. The efficiency push coincides with the emergence of new AI products from competitors like OpenAI, which pose a significant threat to Google’s search business.

To counter these challenges, Google has been actively integrating generative AI features into its core businesses and launching a series of innovative AI products. These include a new AI video generator that has outperformed OpenAI’s offering in early testing, as well as a new set of Gemini models, such as a “reasoning” model that demonstrates its thought process.

Google’s ultra-woke Gemini AI went on a spree rewriting history early in 2024, leaving egg all over the tech giant’s face. Later in the year, the company launched a woke Christmas add featuring a crossdresser.

During the all-hands meeting, Pichai also addressed the concept of “Googleyness,” a term often used to describe the company’s unique culture and values. He emphasized the need to update and redefine this concept to better align with the modern Google, suggesting that the company is undergoing a significant cultural shift alongside its structural changes.

