Google Goes Full Jaguar with Christmas Ad Featuring Man in Women’s Clothing

Tech giant Google has launched a woke Christmas advertisement featuring a man wearing women’s clothing who laments over having dry skin in the winter during “holiday” season. The ad has dropped just weeks after Jaguar’s disastrous ad featuring crossdressers instead of cars, earning it the moniker “Bud Light 2.0.”

In a newly-launched ad for Google Shopping, a man clad in women’s attire is seen looking at himself in his camera phone, bemoaning, “So dry,” adding, “This winter dryness is not it, especially when I have so many holiday looks to pull off!”

Watch Below:

“Thankfully, I know just the thing,” the man continues, and then uses Google’s “Shopping” tool to search for a product that will fix his dry skin issue.

“And it’s in stock nearby!” the man exclaims upon finding a product via Google Shopping.

The video then cuts to a clip of the man walking into a store, saying, “Hydrated skin is a gift to everyone!” He then selects a product from a shelf, adding, “No wrapping needed. Happy holidays to me!”

Social media users reacted by blasting Google over its woke Christmas ad.

“Disgusting,” the popular X account Libs of TikTok reacted.

“Google is officially a Clown Company,” another X user wrote.

A third called Google “Another out of touch company failing to read the room,” adding, “Can’t avoid Google, but I don’t have too buy the products they pitch via woke garbage like this.”

“The answer is simple. Do not spend a single $1 using Google shopping this Christmas season,” another X user commented.

“Trump won. You don’t have to do this anymore,” another advised Google.

Another social media user had a different take, writing, “These companies mock the sane because they know they’re too big to fail. And even when they do fail, like Bud Light, they don’t fail enough.”

Many others begged Elon Musk to create an alternative to Google.

Google’s woke Christmas ad came after the luxury car company Jaguar was blasted on social media for releasing an ultra-woke commercial featuring androgynous models clad in bizarre attire that would hardly fit in at a fashion show. The advertisement also failed to showcase even one single vehicle.

Social media users reacted by mocking the car company, as well as expressing confusion — pointing out that President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election is a clear message from the American people that they desire to see the era of “wokeness” come to an end.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.