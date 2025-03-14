Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta to Launch Community Notes Next Week

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta will launch its Community Notes feature on it Facebook, Instagram, and Threads in the United States next week. The community-driven feature replaced the company’s biased left-wing “fact checking” system that was used to censor conservatives over the past 10 years.

On Tuesday, Meta will begin releasing its own version of X’s “Community Notes” feature on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads for U.S. users, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Instead of relying on biased, third party so-called “fact-checkers,” a Community Notes feature allows social media users to add additional context to a post that might be misleading or contain wrong information.

That way, the public is entrusted to discuss issues and figure things out for themselves, rather than a third-party “fact-checker” outright banning or censoring content — which in practice was used to censor conservatives.

Notably, Elon Musk’s X has been relying on this type of crowd-sourcing of information as the social media platform’s sole means for correcting information since the SpaceX CEO bought the company.

And that method has apparently worked out well, as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now seeking to emulate X’s Community Notes on his social media platforms.

As Breitbart News reported, Meta announced three weeks ago that social media users could sign up to be a part of the Community Notes system on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

This came after the company scrapped its third-party “fact checking” system, with Zuckerberg himself saying they “have just been too politically biased, and have destroyed more trust than they’ve created, especially in the U.S.”

“The recent elections feel like a cultural tipping point towards once again prioritizing speech,” the Meta CEO said in a video posted to his Instagram account earlier this year, adding that his company will therefore be “restoring free expression on our platforms.”

“We’re going to get rid of fact-checkers and replace them with Community Notes, similar to X,” Zuckerberg revealed.

