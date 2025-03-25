UNC Charlotte Hits Students Supporting Israel Event with ‘Riot Control’ Security Fee Due to ‘Bullies’ and ‘Terrorist Supporters’

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte is forcing the Students Supporting Israel (SSI) group to pay a hefty $5,000 in security fees for “riot control” at its “Triggered” campus event featuring a panel of IDF soldiers, the student organization has announced. Students for Justice in Palestine and related groups have demanded the event be canceled.

The event at UNC Charlotte, scheduled to place Tuesday evening, will feature speakers discussing “the importance of Israel defending itself from terror threats and misguided propaganda, and the way Israeli society stepped up to volunteer following October 7,” SSI said in a press release.

But “despite SSI students’ efforts to share the story of Israel’s self-defense against terrorism, and our overwhelming adherence to campus policies and protocols, UNC Charlotte administrators are succumbing to pressure from these radical anti-Israel groups,” the organization added, citing a burdensome $5,000 campus security fee being imposed on the pro-Israel student group.

“This excessive charge requiring 22 security personnel (16 police officers and 6 staff security!), not only creates financial barriers and stifle our freedom of expression, as most student groups would be deterred by such a significant cost,” SSI said.

“It also makes Jewish students pay to be kept safe on their own campus following threats against them,” the organization added. “If we let a university charge pro-Israel groups thousands in security fees to make Israeli voice heard, which pro-Israel speakers will be censored on campus next?”

“Jews are NOT an exception to campus protection and should not pick up the university’s riot control bills!” SSI exclaimed.

Moreover, the pro-Israel student organization views the hefty security fee imposed by UNC Charlotte administrators as a means for the university to “pander” to anti-Israel groups — including students, faculty, and community members — and aide in their attempts to shut down the event.

“After defacing and defaming the Tour’s poster online, [Students for Justice in Palestine] and its affiliates attacked administration at UNCC, demanding that this event be cancelled and creating a petition with their demands with over 300 signatures,” SSI said.

In the petition, the student groups Revolutionary Student Front and UNCC Students for Justice in Palestine claim the IDF soldiers featured in the upcoming speaking event were on active-duty during a so-called “Palestinian genocide,” and called on the school to “say NO to platforming genociders and war criminals!”

The anti-Israel student groups and the petition’s signees further claimed SSI is in “direct violation” of the university’s neutrality policy “by inciting physical and emotional distress within the student body” via their upcoming event.

In its press release, SSI also noted that the organization named its tour “Triggered” to “ironically point out the fact that students on campuses are mostly not triggered by world events unless it has anything to do with Israel.”

“The tour indeed has triggered outrage among anti-Israel groups, who are aggressively demanding that SSI and university administrators cave to their pressures and cancel the events,” Students Supporting Israel said.

The organization further cited the added irony in the university asking “those targeted by threats” to “pay for providing their own safety,” saying the demand “is effectively pandering to bullies and terrorist supporters, shielding itself for any responsibility to provide protection to pro-Israel students.”

Students Supporting Israel at UNCC also published a statement to its Instagram, explaining, “This event seeks to promote awareness and humanize the very difficult situation on the ground, fostering a deeper understanding of the complexities and challenges faced by those directly affected.”

“We believe that the cancelation of our event would be a clear infringement on free speech and academic freedom,” the group continued. “It is essential for universities to maintain an environment where diverse perspectives can be shared and discussed without fear of censorship or retribution.”

The student group added that while protestors say the event should be canceled because they claim Israel is committing “genocide,” this “narrative is far from the truth.”

“Our event aims to provide a nuanced understanding of the situation, highlighting the complexities that cannot be reduced to simplistic slogans or chants,” SSI at UNCC said.

The student group went on to encourage protestors to “bring their own speakers who have been impacted by the ongoing war” and host their own event that reflects their narrative “as we are doing for ours.”

“We respect their right to disagree, we believe that hearing diverse perspectives is essential,” the pro-Israel student group said.

“By engaging in viewpoints that differ from their own, students can broaden their understanding, develop critical thinking skills, and become more effective advocates for their cause — whether from a Zionist perspective or not,” SSI at UNNC added.

The student group further declared “the call for cancelation” by the university’s Students for Justice in Palestine “misguided and undermines the principles of open dialogue and intellectual curiosity.”

“We urge the university administration to uphold its commitment to free speech and academic freedom, rather than succumbing to pressure from closed minded students who want to limit the opportunity for others to explore,” the group concluded in its statement.

Students Supporting Israel Executive Vice President Sophia Witt told Breitbart News, “We established communication with the university and came to the understanding that some security charges might be refunded if the amount exceeds their self-assessed security measures.”

“But for comparison, at other campuses — such as Kent State University, University of Tampa, and University of North Florida — the schools offered additional security free of charge after realizing the learning potential behind this event and topic,” Witt added.

After the publication of this article, UNC Charlotte replied to the Breitbart News request for comment sent the previous day.

A UNC Charlotte spokesperson told Breitbart News, “Additional security charges are based only on content-neutral factors such as the organizers extensive promotion of the event, the short planning timeline, the selected venue and specific security needs identified by the organizers themselves. These factors are standard criteria applied to all groups, regardless of the views being expressed.”

“UNC Charlotte is committed to supporting free speech and the peaceful exchange of ideas. The upcoming event hosted by Students Supporting Israel (SSI) will proceed as planned. Staff will be present to help support a respectful and safe environment,” the spokesperson added.

UPDATE — UNC Charlotte’s statement has been added to this article.

