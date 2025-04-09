Boston Area Man Arrested for Vandalizing Tesla EVs at Dealership

A man from the greater Boston area has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing several Tesla vehicles at a local dealership, as acts of vandalism and domestic terrorism against Elon Musk and his car company continue to escalate around the country.

The Boston Herald reports that Police arrested 28-year-old Grady Pierre on charges of defacing property and disturbing the peace this week. According to the police, Pierre is accused of pouring paint on “a number of Tesla vehicles” parked at the Tesla dealership located in Peabody, Massachusetts. He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges at Peabody District Court.

This arrest is the latest in a series of incidents across the United States, where Trump-hating leftists have targeted Tesla vehicles in a backlash against Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration. While some protesters have chosen to express their disagreement with the administration’s policies through rallies, such as one attended by tens of thousands in Boston on Saturday, others have resorted to acts of criminal mischief. The primary target of these actions has been Tesla’s electric vehicles, with many instances of vandalism reported throughout the country and even in other countries.

Breitbart News recently reported on a string of Tesla vandalism incidents in Washington D.C. that police have accused a husband and wife duo of committed. The husband is a former government bureaucrat and his wife a mover and shaker in the NGO world.

In a statement released on Thursday, the MPD said that they are investigating these offenses as potentially being motivated by “Political Affiliation hate or bias” as outlined in D.C. Official Code 22-3701. The department emphasized that this designation can be changed as the investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. They also clarified that classifying an incident as a hate crime does not necessarily mean that prosecutors will pursue hate crime charges.

In some cases, leftist have gone beyond vandalism into the realm of domestic terrorism, as was the case with a man in Las Vegas who allegedly firebombed a Tesla service center. As Breitbart News previously reported, accused domestic terrorist Paul Hyon Kim holds all the values you would expect of a radical leftist:

The New York Post reports that Paul Hyon Kim, a 36-year-old Las Vegas-based cinematographer and anti-Israel activist, has been charged with multiple counts related to a firebombing attack on a local Tesla Collision Center. The attack resulted in at least three cars being set ablaze and multiple vehicles having their windows smashed. Slogans such as “RESIST” were also spray-painted on the scene. … A search of Kim’s home revealed numerous firearms and gun parts, according to police. The former colleague also revealed that Kim had spoken positively about Luigi Mangione, the accused murderer charged with gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last December.

