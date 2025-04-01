AG Pam Bondi Seeks Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December, 2024.

Mangione, 26, faces separate federal and state murder charges for the killing. The federal charges include a charge of murder through use of a firearm, which carries the possibility of the death penalty.

“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi said in a statement, as seen by AP.

“After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

A message seeking comment on Bondi’s announcement was left for a spokesperson for Mangione’s lawyers by the outlet.

Mangione faces numerous state and federal charges, including murder in the first degree “in furtherance of an act of terrorism.”

He has pleaded not guilty to state charges but has not yet entered a plea for federal charges of murder.

