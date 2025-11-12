Police: Man Named ‘Jihad’ Charged with Assault, Robbery After Attack at UC Berkeley Turning Point USA Event

A man named “Jihad” has been charged with assault and robbery after allegedly attacking an attendee at the Turning Point USA event held at UC Berkeley on Monday.
Police say Jihad Dphrepaulezz stole a necklace from a Turning Point USA event attendee, sparking a nasty brawl that left him and the victim covered in blood while Antifa fought supporters of the organization’s founder, Charlie Kirk, according to a report by the New York Post.
The vicious fight transpired on Monday, November 10, exactly two months after Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University.
Dphrepaulezz, who was at Monday’s riot in response to Turning Point USA’s presence at UC Berkeley — which receives significant government funding via taxpayer dollars from both federal and state sources — was charged with assault and robbery.
“Officers determined that one of the men — Jihad Dphrepaulezz — had stolen the other man’s chain from around his neck. The other man was attempting to get his chain back from Dphrepaulezz,” a Berkeley Police Department spokesperson told the Post. Journalist Andy Ngo described Jihad as a “Muslim far-left extremist” who is also a rapper.
The man that Dphrepaulezz is accused of assaulting was wearing a red shirt with the word “Freedom” on it, in reference to the t-shirt Kirk was wearing when he was assassinated on September 10.
Aerial footage from FOX 2 appears to show the 25-year-old taking something from a Turning Point USA supporter’s neck while rioters clad in keffiyehs stormed the sold-out TPUSA event.
“Antifa is breaking through police barricades, and threatening our event attendees!” Turning Point USA Chief of Staff Mikey McCoy exclaimed in a Monday X post.
Following the chaos, Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet wrote, “Despite Antifa thugs blocking our campus tour stop with tear gas, fireworks, and glass bottles, we had a PACKED HOUSE in the heart of deep blue UC Berkeley.”
“God bless these brave students,” Kolvet added. “For Charlie.”
On Tuesday, the DOJ announced that it has launched an investigation into UC Berkeley.
Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon shared a letter that was addressed to UC Berkeley Police Chief Yogananda Pittman.
“The @CivilRights Division, under @AGPamBondi’s leadership, has asked UC Berkeley Police to preserve all records regarding their response to the mob violence at UC Berkeley’s TPUSA event,” Dhillon wrote in a Tuesday X post.
“Every American has the right to speak at and attend events without fear,” she added.
