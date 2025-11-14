Ohio Fire Lieutenant Jeffery Schroeder Fired After Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department has fired lieutenant Jeffery Schroeder following an investigation into a social media post reacting to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Schroeder was fired for conduct infractions after the Ohio fire department’s investigation found him guilty of three administrative charges over his social media post, which connected Kirk’s beliefs to his assassination on September 10, according to a report by WTOL.

In his social media post, Schroeder, seemingly reacting to the shooting before confirmation of Kirk’s murder, ostensibly wrote, “Wish the guy was a better shot” — referring to the assassin suspect, who would later be identified as Tyler Robinson — adding, “No one would miss him and discourse would be better without him,” in reference to Kirk.

A purported screenshot of Schroeder’s social media post was shared to X, where it went viral, sparking intense backlash.

“Totally preventable and avoidable if not for the policies and beliefs of people like Charlie Kirk and his uneducated hateful ilk,” the post read.

“Wish the guy was a better shot,” the social media post continued, adding, “Charlie Kirk offers nothing but hate and division to society. No one would miss him and discourse would be better without him.”

An internal investigation by the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department resulted in four administrative charges against Schroeder, which include the following:

Violation of article XIX — General rules for all members – Rule 17 – carelessness and failure to meet a reasonable Toledo Fire and Rescue Department standard

Violation of article XIX — General rules for all members – Rule 23 – conduct unbecoming a Lieutenant and conduct detrimental to the good order of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. Casting discredit upon the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

Violation of article XIX — General rules for all members – Rule 39 and Administrative Policy and Procedure #36- Social Media Policy

Violation of article XIX — General rules for all members – Rule 46, TFRD NonEmergency Manual B-21 Social Media Policy

Schroeder was reportedly found guilty of the latter three charges and immediately fired “based on the severity of the infractions,” the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said.

“This decision reflects our commitment to accountability and our zero-tolerance policy for conduct that promotes violence, disrupts our operations, and damages the reputation of our department,” the fire department told WTOL.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department added, “We deeply regret the impact this incident has had on our community’s trust,” adding that it is “committed to taking steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

“This includes reviewing our policies, enhancing training on professional conduct and social media use, and fostering a culture of respect, integrity, and service,” the department explained.

“The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department exists to serve every member of our community with impartiality, respect, and professionalism,” the department added. “We are dedicated to restoring your confidence in us and will continue to uphold the highest standards of public service.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.