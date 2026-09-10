Exclusive — Turning Point USA’s Andrew Kolvet: ‘I Want Justice for Charlie More than Anything Else’

Andrew Kolvet, producer of the Charlie Kirk Show, sat down for an interview with Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“I see all the speculation online. I’m willing to entertain it,” Kolvet told Marlow during Wednesday’s episode of The Alex Marlow Show. “I want justice for Charlie more than anything else. So, wherever the facts lead, we’ve got to follow them, and I’m not afraid of the answer.”

Watch Below:

“But when you look at all the facts and where they they lead, this is where they lead,” Kolvet continued, referring to the upcoming trial of Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old man accused of killing Kirk.

During their conversation, the two discussed wild online conspiracy theorists, who temporarily led some of the public astray with regards to Kirk’s murder.

“I think those people have lost power,” Marlow said of conspiracy theorists. “But it happened, and it’s still happening.”

“As we’re having this conversation, we’re watching a huge chunk of the country run to the defense of a woman who we know slaughtered her children,” Marlow added, referring to the Lindsay Clancy case. “It is very dark, and I just wonder if something snapped in this country.”

The Breitbart News editor-in-chief then asked Kolvet for his take on the way society has behaved in the aftermath of Charlie’s assassination.

“I do believe that we are, as a culture, experiencing some amount of a mass psychosis event,” Kolvet replied. “It’s the crime junkie culture. It’s the TikTok brain. It’s the therapy brain.”

“And I love that you said they’ve lost power,” he continued. “Because I think what people are realizing over time is the lines get clearly drawn.”

“At the very beginning, in the immediate aftermath, I was skeptical of everything,” Kolvet said. “I wanted every lead down — but, eventually, you kind of have to get to the point where, ‘Hey, I have no evidence for any of those things.'”

After being asked to share something from Robinson’s trial that he feels “is not coming through” and that he would want people to understand, Kolvet replied, “I was in the courtroom for the bind-over hearing and it was remarkable being in that room and seeing the process of the legal system play out and feeling the emotions.”

“You can feel the energy of both the state and the defense counsel — the energy of his family, Tyler Robinson’s family. You can feel the energy of Erika and her family,” he added. “And it’s wild when you’re in that room how all that conspiracy nonsense just fades away.”

“It has zero credibility. It has zero currency in that room,” Kolvet asserted. “You have to be based in facts and logic. And that was something that struck me — when you’re in that room, you realize that you’re hemmed in by the process of justice.”

The Turning Point USA spokesperson added, “When you just put it all together, it’s really one of the more remarkable open-and-shut cases,” before revealing that many prosecutors, trial attorneys, and judges have reached out to him to say “this is the most open-and-shut case that they have ever seen just in terms of sheer amount of evidence.”

Kolvet also said he “wasn’t surprised” when Judge Tony Graf ruled last week that Robinson can stand trial for aggravated murder and six other charges.

Robinson, who could face the death penalty if convicted, will appear for a court hearing again on October 23, at which point a trial date is expected to be set.

In responding to conspiracy theorists having noted that Robinson pled not guilty, Kolvet explained that the defense attorneys’ “one goal in all of this” is to “keep the death penalty off the table.”

“The state’s not offering them a deal. They want to go for the death penalty,” he said. “You would never plead guilty if there wasn’t a deal on the table. And the state’s not offering one.”

“So, the only way you can get him off death row is you got to take this thing to trial and try and whittle away a jury’s perception of the aggravating factors,” Kolvet added. “Him pleading not guilty was a procedural move that keeps his leverage to get him off death row. That’s all it was.”

Near the end of their talk, Marlow praised Kolvet and others on staff for continuing on with The Charlie Kirk Show, stressing, “This is how you keep Charlie’s voice alive.”

“A lot of people thought that after Andrew Breitbart died, we should shut down breitbart.com. How do you think Andrew would be feeling now, knowing what Breitbart accomplished?” Marlow asked, to which Kolvet replied, “He would be really proud of you guys.”

“Yeah, he’d be proud,” Marlow said. “I’m not saying he would have done things exactly the same. Of course he wouldn’t have, and he would have been disappointed a million times if he was here to coach us up — and I wish he was here, but I know he’d be proud overall.”

“And that’s really important you guys are doing that,” he added.

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.