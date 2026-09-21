Nvidia’s Jensen Huang: ‘0% Chance’ of Humanity Ending by 2030, AI Doomers Are ‘Irresponsible’

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang rejected warnings that AI could wipe out humanity within years, calling such predictions unscientific and irresponsible in an interview with CBS News.

In an interview with CBS News, Huang pushed back on warnings of AI doom that have circulated widely in recent weeks. “2030 is not going to be the end of the world. There is 0% chance that’s going to be the end of the world,” he said. He called the AI doomsday framing harmful, adding, “Scaring people is unnecessary. It is irresponsible.”

Huang was responding to comments made earlier this month by Jacob Coxon, a former researcher at Anthropic, who wrote on social media that AI developers “earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.” Coxon’s remarks set off a broader public debate over AI risk, one that has drawn in Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other industry leaders who have called for slowing AI development. Huang dismissed the extinction scenario as “not grounded in science.”

Asked why the public should trust his assurances given Nvidia’s financial stake in AI’s growth, Huang said, “Our company’s success is directly connected to the safe deployment of products and services.” He added, “If we don’t continue to do that, our value would be diminished.” Nvidia’s chips power the large language models behind AI agents from OpenAI and other companies. The company’s market value stands at $5.3 trillion, the highest of any company in the world.

Huang argued that existing law, not new AI-specific rules, already covers much of the risk. “You have all kinds of liabilities associated with cybersecurity,” he said. “Apply that first, don’t let this doomsday narrative allow someone to relieve them of the laws that currently exist.” That position lines up with President Trump’s, who has said the AI industry does not need additional guardrails.

On trade, Huang addressed the limits still placed on Nvidia’s business in China. The U.S. continues to bar Nvidia from selling its most advanced chips, including those that power AI models, to Chinese customers, though Trump last December allowed the company to sell H200 chips to “approved customers” there. Huang framed the issue as a matter of competition: “Every single chip company should go and serve the world, compete for the world,” he said. “That’s all about competing. America is about competition.”

Huang is set to attend a White House dinner on September 24, when Trump will host Chinese President Xi Jinping, and said he hopes to discuss setting global standards for AI development. Describing the aspirations of Chinese leaders, he said they “want China to have the benefit of AI. They want China to prosper, just as we want America to prosper.” He added, “Don’t you wish every country would have aspirations for a better tomorrow? And I love that about them.”

Huang also addressed opposition from communities near planned data center construction, acknowledging Nvidia has been slow to engage them. “I would say we’re sorry we didn’t come talk to you sooner,” he said. “We need to go engage the communities long before we set up the data centers.” He pointed to the economic upside of the buildout, saying it would “bring back building and manufacturing again.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Jensen Huang spoke to President Donald Trump live from an event about their mutual opposition to an AI slowdown:

The call landed in the middle of a live industry debate over how fast AI development should move. Onstage, the hosts had been discussing Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s call to “slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI.” Elon Musk and Sam Altman have both said publicly that they agree with Amodei. Huang does not agree with this approach, and Trump used the call to back him up. “They’re just playing right in the hands of a lot of people that don’t want to see it happen. That could be political people. It could also be China. And we’re not going to let that happen. It’s a hoax,” Trump said of opposition to the pace of AI buildout. Huang responded, “You’re right. We’re not going to let that happen, sir.”

Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall recently unmasked the leftist “effective altruism” philosophy that guides both AI kingpins and the supposed nonprofits would would contribute to AI regulation. Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at CBS News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.