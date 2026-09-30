Alex Marlow: Anthropic and OpenAI Are ‘Building a Cartel’ while ‘Pretending to Be the Altruists’

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow slammed Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman — among other AI executives — declaring, “They are building a cartel right in front of your face” while “they’re pretending like they’re the altruists in the process.”

“I’m not going to say I think we’re doomed, but I’m also not going to say I know we’re not. We are in a new age where this technology is very powerful. It’s poorly understood,” Marlow told attendees at Pastor Allen Jackson’s recent Culture & Christianity Conference.

Watch Below:

“And most apropos, the power is concentrated in the hands of the too few,” Marlow added, before bringing up an “alleged Anthropic AI whistleblower” who has recently “overwhelmed the news cycle.” Marlow made his position on the alleged whistleblower clear, telling the audience, “It’s a hoax.”

“I’ll tell you why the hoax matters,” the Breitbart News editor-in-chief said. “It starts with a guy named Jacob Coxon. He’s a 27-year-old researcher who’d worked at Anthropic, which is Claude, and OpenAI, which is ChatGPT.”

“This is an AI duopoly, and they run in a closed-weight system,” Marlow added, referring to an AI model that is kept private and hidden from the public.

The Breaking the News author went on to point out that the alleged AI whistleblower posted to X, in part, “The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt.”

“He posted to X and it got 200 million views,” Marlow said. “This is a guy who works at Anthropic — or did for a time — and then said ‘they’re going to kill us in a decade.’ And, by the way, he’d already reached out to the Wall Street Journal who backed him up with a story making it look more legit.”

“So, naturally, you would think Anthropic would rush out and say ‘that’s ridiculous,'” Marlow continued, before noting, “No, that’s not what they did.”

The Breaking the Law author explained that “Next, a guy named Evan Hubinger — a scientist for Anthropic, who’s also followed by virtually no one online — posted about the crazy tweet that we’re all about to die in the affirmative.”

“Jacob is correct here — we really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans! I personally think it is >10% within the next decade,” Hubinger wrote, in part, replying to Coxon’s X post.

“As of now, that tweet’s been viewed more than 42 million times — and counting,” Marlow noted.

“If your BS detector is going off — and mine is, too — days later, Dario Amodei, the co-founder of Anthropic, comes out and he says not only are these guys not nuts, we actually need to slow down the progress of AI before it’s too late,” he added.

The Breitbart News editor-in-chief also pointed out that Amodei is “backed up by Sam Altman, the co-founder of ChatGPT, Open AI.”

“Dario, Sam, if you guys are watching — if you guys want to slow down, you’re the boss. You can do that whenever you want. No one is stopping you from slowing down,” Marlow advised.

“I run a newsroom and a podcast. If I want to print fewer articles or put out fewer shows, I don’t need to write essays about it and call for international government agencies to regulate me. I can just not do as much,” he further quipped.

The Breaking Biden author then emphasized, “Yet, that’s exactly what Dario Amodei called for. He called for one: an independent third-party monitoring of models, two: industry-wide standards, and three: government and global regulation.”

“You’re starting to see what’s going on here, right?” Marlow continued. “He’s calling for a regulator agency to regulate his own company. That can’t make sense! Oh, but it makes perfect sense once you realize who’s going to run the AI governing boards.”

“Amodei proposed a group called METR, which is a Berkeley-based group,” the host of The Alex Marlow Show explained. “One of the most recognizable names in METR is a guy named Holden Karnofsky.”

Marlow then noted that Karnofsky so happens to be “married to someone named Daniela Amodei, who is the co-founder of Anthropic with her brother.”

“So, Dario’s solution to the deadly AI that he created is to appoint a group tied to his own family,” Marlow said, eliciting laughter from audience members.

“Dario Amodei wants an AI regulator controlled by Dario Amodei and Dario’s sister, so they can create the framework under which all of us operate,” he added.

Marlow warned that “the reason these guys want regulation” is because they are after “power and market capture.”

“They’re not interested in saving humanity,” the editor-in-chief continued. “They want to use AI to be able to leverage market capture and, God forbid, create these international bodies that will control more of your lives.”

“They get their way when we cede AI control to some regulatory agency or a foreign tribunal, and then their competition is going to go out of business because anyone who wants to get in the game against them is going to get regulated to death,” he added.

“They are building a cartel right in front of your face,” Marlow explained. “And they’re pretending like they’re the altruist in the process.”