Amazon’s ‘About You’ Feature Goes Viral — Here’s How to Look Up Jeff Bezos’ Dossier on You

Amazon shoppers have discovered a page on the ecommerce giant’s site that lays out exactly what the company thinks it knows about their lives, down to their bodies. Here’s how to look up Jeff Bezos’ info file on you.

Dexerto reports that Amazon rolled out its “About You” feature in May 2026. It mines shopping activity to build a profile of a customer’s interests, preferences, hobbies and other personal details. The page sat largely unnoticed until shoppers started sharing the conclusions Amazon had drawn about them, some of them startling, and it landed back in the spotlight.

One post in particular took off. A Threads user who goes by fangirlinmegan found that Amazon’s page declared she “has flat buttocks.” She wrote, “I stumbled upon a page of assumptions that Amazon has made about me based on my purchases and I’m literally speechless.” The post drew more than a million views in under a day.

She didn’t dispute the assessment so much as object to how bluntly Amazon delivered it. “I mean it ain’t wrong but damn did you have to call me out like that?” she wrote. She later guessed the algorithm may have drawn its conclusion from a previous purchase of “butt scrunch leggings.”

Amazon says the information behind these profiles comes from shopping activity, meant to personalize the shopping experience and sharpen product recommendations. The “About You” page can also include details customers have entered themselves, such as interests, dietary preferences and sizing information. Amazon lets users review what’s been collected and remove it.

Here’s how to find what Amazon thinks about you:

On Amazon’s website:

Hover over your name in the top right corner and select “Account” from the menu that appears. Locate “Ordering and shopping preferences,” a box with many options linked. Choose “About You” from the list, which should be the first option

On Amazon’s mobile app:

tap the menu icon Go to Account Choose “About You,” although some app users have to navigate to “shopping preferences” then “About you.”

Your “About you” page may be particularly humorous if you have family members that order on the same account. Breitbart Tech edit Colin Madine’s profile indicates he enjoys painting his nails at home due to the volume of nail polish his daughter orders on the account.

Read more at Dexerto here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.