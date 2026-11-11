Anthropic has filed an updated S-1 for the IPO expected to occur before Thanksgiving that will value the AI startup at about $1.4 trillion. The company has revealed that each of its seven founders will sell shares worth $250 million while still retaining control of Anthropic.

TechCrunch reports that the filing sets an IPO price range of $70 to $78 per share, though companies sometimes trade above that range once the stock opens. Anthropic plans to offer 825 million Class A shares, a sale expected to raise between $57.75 billion and $64.35 billion.

Each of Anthropic’s seven co-founders plans to sell roughly 3.4 million shares apiece. At the midpoint price of $74, that works out to just shy of $250 million cash per founder. Despite cashing out to the tune of nine figures, the seven cofounders will retain control of the company.

After the share sale, each founder will hold about 3.2 percent of outstanding Class A shares, or roughly 22 percent collectively. They will also each receive one share of Class F stock carrying supervoting rights, giving the founders control of 51.1 percent of total votes; the filing elsewhere describes Class F stock as carrying 50.1 percent of voting power. No single founder will hold meaningfully more shares or voting power than the others. Separately, the Long-Term Benefit Trust will elect a majority of Anthropic’s board, which limits the sway that Class A shareholders will have over governance.

The co-founders are chief executive Dario Amodei, president and board chair Daniela Amodei, chief compute officer Tom Brown, Jack Clark (who leads public benefit work and the Anthropic Institute), chief science officer Jared Kaplan, chief architect Sam McCandlish, and interpretability research lead Christopher Olah. Dario and Daniela Amodei are siblings who previously held senior research and policy positions at OpenAI. All seven left OpenAI to start Anthropic in 2021, citing disagreements with that company’s leadership over how artificial intelligence should be developed.

Two board members have signaled their own buying plans. Reed Hastings wants to purchase $300 million worth of shares through his donor-advised fund, while Christopher Liddell is looking to buy $3 million worth.

The Anthropic IPO will also create or enhance the wealth of leftist figures in Silicon Valley intent on spreading EA and traditional leftist political positions throughout the country. Breitbart News previously reported that Democrat mega-donor and noted Clinton lackey Eric Schmidt is likely to make $10 billion from the IPO:

Schmidt first invested in Anthropic in 2021, when the company was valued at $461 million, according to Pitchbook data. It’s unclear whether he has sold any portion of his stake since then. Schmidt and Anthropic both declined to comment. That early bet looks increasingly lucrative. Investors last week signaled a fair valuation for Anthropic of between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion. The high end of that range would value the company at more than 4,300 times its Series A valuation. Using the $2 trillion figure, Schmidt’s stake would boost his net worth by about one-third, to nearly $80 billion, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index. Measured against Anthropic’s most recent valuation of $965 billion, the stake would still add nearly $10 billion to his current fortune of $57.5 billion.

AI giants like Anthropic simultaneously release powerful AI models and call for industry regulation. David Sacks has pointed out that when AI titans like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk call for a slowdown, they are not doing so out of altruism, but with the motivation to capture the industry and exclude themselves from antitrust laws. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at TechCrunch here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.