Another month, another disastrous ratings performance for far-left, fake news outlet CNN.

Throughout the month of July, CNNLOL was not even able to attract an average of 800,000 primetime viewers.

Thanks to a double-digit drop in viewers, an 11 percent collapse when compared to this same month last year, CNNLOL’s average total primetime viewership in July was a pathetic (and hilarious) 797,000.

MSNBC also saw a double-digit (ten percent) erosion in primetime viewers but was still able to nearly double CNNLOL with 1.5 million primetime viewers.

For those of you who believe this drop in viewership might have something to do with summer and fewer people being interested in watching cable news, I give you Fox News, which actually increased its primetime viewership by one percent with 2.438 million primetime viewers.

So, yes, Fox News earns more primetime viewers than MSNBC and CNNLOL combined:

Total Primetime Viewers FOX: 2.438 million MSNBC: 1.5 million CNNLOL: 797,000

Throughout the day, things were not much better, especially for CNNLOL, which was only able to attract an average of 557,000 viewers — which represents a 13 percent collapse when compared to the same month last year.

MSNBC slipped seven percent to earn 852,000 average viewers throughout the day.

Once again, Fox News grew its audience by one percent with 1.378 million viewers throughout the day, which nearly adds up to MSNBC’s and CNNLOL’s total day viewership:

Total Day Viewers FOX: 1.378 million MSNBC: 852,000 CNNLOL: 557,000

Across the board, younger viewers, those in the 25-54 age demo, are tuning out in large numbers, but, again, it is CNNLOL that is seeing the most erosion, a drop of 32 percent in primetime and total day.

MSNBC lost 28 percent of its demo viewers and 32 percent in total day.

The Fox News Channel’s losses were not nearly as bad: 15 percent in primetime and 11 percent in total day:

25-54 Demo Viewers – Primetime/Total Day FOX: 378,000/237,000 MSNBC: 222,000/125,000 CNNLOL: 201,000/131,000

Even in the 25-54 age demo, Fox News is nearly delivering what MSNBC and CNNLOL are combined.

Gee, I’m old enough to remember when all the smart people told us Fox News was doomed because demographics are destiny and Fox News viewers are all old and will start dying.

But this was just another ignorant media talking point from ignorant elitists who fail to grasp the fact that as people age, they become more conservative. After all, the so-called Woodstock Generation votes overwhelmingly Republican, something they didn’t do in 1969.

Duh.

I must say, though, that watching CNNLOL’s collapse in the ratings continues to be one of the great pleasures of the last year or so. This wretched, racist, antisemitic, violence-encouraging, conspiracy theory-spreading fake news network getting what it’s got coming week after week and month after month makes every day seem like Christmas.

