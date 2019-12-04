Nolte: 7 Times the Media Reported Ukraine Meddled in the 2016 Election

A quick and easy Internet search reveals at one time the establishment media did believe Ukraine meddled in the 2016 presidential election on behalf of Hillary Clinton. We know because such far-left outlets as CNN, CBS News, Politico, and the New York Times said so.

Of course, now that the media’s own reporting is inconvenient to the media’s obsession in bringing down the Orange Bad Man, many of these very same media outlets are — LOL — denying their own reporting by pretending this reporting doesn’t exist.

This is exactly what the fake news media did during their failed Russia Collusion Coup.

Let me explain.

In the early days of the Trump administration, when a demoralized and seething corporate media were desperate and flailing to bring down Trump, they loved mocking Trump with report after report about how he is such a bad guy Obama felt the need to spy on his campaign, including the use of wiretaps.

“Wiretap” is not my word. The New York Times used the word “wiretapped” in a January 19, 2017 headline that went into detail describing how “intelligence reports based on some of the wiretapped communications had been provided to the [Obama] White House.”

In fact, after Trump’s victory, no fewer than a dozen stories were published detailing how the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign — stories in the Washington Post, New York Times, CBS News, ABC News, Associated Press, NBC News, CNN… The usual suspects.

Back then, the media loved reporting on how their Precious Barry had spied on the Bad Orange Man. You see, in their own sore-loser minds, the spying proved how bad the Orange Man was. I mean, if precious Barry spied on him…

But that all changed the moment Trump dared to agree with this reporting, dared to complain about Obama’s unprecedented and un-American spying on his campaign. All at once the media realized they had screwed up, so — and I’m sure you all remember this, without retracting even a word of the previous reporting, the media started to scream bloody murder that Trump was a liar for claiming Obama had spied on him — even though every major news outlet in the country had already confirmed this.

Now the fake media are doing the same with Ukraine.

After reporting over and over and over again that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election — something that is obviously true — without retracting a word of previous reporting, the media are now calling Trump and Republicans liars for agreeing with reporting in Politico, the New York Times, CNN, CBS News, and the Ukrainian government itself.

The proof is below:

Politico: Jan 11, 2017

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire Donald Trump wasn’t the only presidential candidate whose campaign was boosted by officials of a former Soviet bloc country. Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office. They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers, a Politico investigation found. A Ukrainian-American operative who was consulting for the Democratic National Committee met with top officials in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington in an effort to expose ties between Trump, top campaign aide Paul Manafort and Russia, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.

CNN: July 12, 2017

But multiple Democratic sources said that a DNC contractor, whose work included organizing political events for Ukranian-Americans, did tell DNC operatives that Ukrainian officials would be willing to deliver damaging information on Trump’s campaign and, most notably, Paul Manafort, his then-campaign head who has previously advised Viktor Yanukovych, the former Ukrainian President who has close ties to Moscow.

CBS: July 13, 2017

It wasn’t so much the Clinton campaign, per se, but a Democratic operative working with the Democratic National Committee did reach out to the Ukrainian government in an attempt to get damaging information about the Trump campaign. That operative’s name is Alexandra Chalupa, a Ukrainian-American former Clinton White House aide who was tasked with ethnic outreach on behalf of the Democratic Party. … Chalupa continued her research into Manafort and his ties to Russia, an issue that would dog Manafort until he resigned a few months later. And part of that research involved working with the Ukrainian embassy in Washington and officials in Kiev. Ukraine was worried about a Trump administration cozying up to Moscow, as Russia invaded and seized territory from Ukraine shortly after Yankukovych’s ouster. … Is it normal for campaigns to work with foreign governments like this? No. … [I]t’s deeply unusual for an American campaign to be working with foreign assets like this, regardless of whether it’s Ukraine or Russia.

New York Times: December 12, 2018

Ukraine Court Rules Manafort Disclosure Caused ‘Meddling’ in U.S. Election A court in Ukraine has ruled that officials in the country violated the law by revealing, during the 2016 presidential election in the United States, details of suspected illegal payments to Paul Manafort. In 2016, while Mr. Manafort was chairman of the Trump campaign, anti-corruption prosecutors in Ukraine disclosed that a pro-Russian political party had earmarked payments for Mr. Manafort from an illegal slush fund. Mr. Manafort resigned from the campaign a week later. The court’s ruling that what the prosecutors did was illegal comes as the Ukrainian government, which is deeply reliant on the United States for financial and military aid, has sought to distance itself from matters related to the special counsel’s investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential race. … The Kiev District Administrative Court, in a statement issued Wednesday, said that Artem Sytnik, the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the agency that had released information about the payments, had violated the law. The court’s statement said this violation “resulted in meddling in the electoral process of the United States in 2016 and damaged the national interests of Ukraine.”

Daily Beast: December 12, 2018

Two Ukrainian officials meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election by leaking a secret ledger showing $12.7 million in payments between Ukraine’s ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych and Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, a Ukrainian court said Wednesday. The Kyiv district court ruled that National Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Artem Sytnyk and legislator Serhiy Leshchenko broke the law by revealing that Manafort’s name and signature appeared on the ledger. The disclosure “led to interference in the electoral processes of the United States in 2016 and harmed the interests of Ukraine as a state,” the court said.

Newsweek: December 12, 2018

Two Ukrainian officials interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election when they revealed details of illegal cash payments worth millions of dollars from the country’s former ruling party, the Party of Regions, to President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, a court in the country’s capital, Kiev, determined on Wednesday. Artem Sytnyk, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, and Serhiy Leshchenko, a parliamentarian who was once an investigative reporter, played a central role in finding and publishing secret records, nicknamed the “black ledger,” with information about $12.7 million of undisclosed cash payments made by Ukraine’s ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych to Manafort.

The Week: January 11, 2017

Hillary Clinton also got foreign help in the election — from Ukraine Ukrainian government officials helped boost Hillary Clinton and worked to sabotage Donald Trump’s political campaign during the 2016 election, a Politico investigation has found. In one instance, a Ukrainian-American operative consulting with the Democratic National Committee even had a hand in exposing Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s ties to Russia, which eventually resulted in his ousting from the Trump campaign.

This is how breathlessly and shamelessly corrupt the media are…

They report in detail that something happens, that something is true, that Obama spied on Trump, that Ukraine meddled in our presidential election…

But as soon as that reporting becomes inconvenient, becomes a liability for Democrats, the media just straight up lie and claim it’s a conspiracy theory to believe their previous reporting.

Thankfully, we’re not all cucks like Mitt Romney, who is out there running around cuckity-cucking about how Ukraine didn’t meddle in our election because that is what his batterers in the media told him he is supposed to believe today. Tomorrow we’ll be back at war with Eurasia, and Mittens will get all cucky about that, but for now it’s Eastasia.

FACT: Among other things, the Obama White House used wiretaps to spy on a rival campaign, the Trump campaign, and we know this because the New York Times told us.

FACT: Ukraine meddled in the 2016 presidential election on behalf of Hillary Clinton, and Ukraine’s meddling might not have been as well financed as Russia’s, but it was a helluva lot more effective than a few Facebook ads. The oppo-research Ukraine illegally (according to their own country’s laws) provided the DNC shook the Trump campaign to its core with the exit of campaign manager Paul Manafort.

FACT: The Trump campaign did not collude with Russia, did not collude with a foreign government during the 2016 presidential election, but the Democrats DID.

But the media are not the enemy of the people, y’all… Don’t you dare believe that.

