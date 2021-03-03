President Joe Biden has not held a solo press conference in 42 days, setting a 100-year record.
CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted out, “An analysis of the past 100 years shows President Biden’s 15 most recent predecessors all held a formal solo press conference within 33 days of taking office,” Jake Tapper said. “Biden has not and it’s day 42.”
.@Kevinliptakcnn notes that an analysis of the past 100 years shows President Biden’s 15 most recent predecessors all held a formal solo press conference within 33 days of taking office. Biden has not and it’s day 42.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 3, 2021
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AR) retweeted, “Why is Joe Biden hiding from the American people?”
Why is Joe Biden hiding from the American people? https://t.co/QQiyjfgx8K
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 3, 2021
Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel asked, “Why is he so afraid of answering questions?”
It’s been 42 days and Joe Biden still refuses to hold a press conference.
Why is he so afraid of answering questions?
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 3, 2021
Some were not happy with Tapper’s analysis. Fox Radio host Trey Radel highlighted the angry reactions to Tapper’s tweet. “I mean, Jake might as well pop on a MAGA hat.. after, of course, spending 4yrs being called a Trump hater,” Radel wrote.
Twitter is not real life. I get it. But but but, it is something else to read comments here from people who demand loyalty to a party/president from an impartial journalist. I mean, Jake might as well pop on a MAGA hat.. after, of course, spending 4yrs being called a Trump hater https://t.co/ybQ1QpZSj5
— Trey Radel (@treyradel) March 3, 2021
A reporter asked press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday if President Joe Biden is scheduled to independently address the White House press corps.
“Not yet, but we will definitely have one,” Psaki said. “We will schedule it, and you’ll be the first to know. Cause you’re pivotal participants in that.”
Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that are still no plans for Biden to hold a press conference after over a month of being in office https://t.co/3toEuYK5Tl pic.twitter.com/n6dKvg2ZNy
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2021
Biden notably answered very few unscripted questions during his campaign, at which time former President Donald Trump nicknamed him “Joe Hiden.”
Breitbart News reported Biden told CNN the strategy of “hiding” in his basement during the coronavirus pandemic has worked “pretty well.”
Indeed, perhaps Biden is using the same approach during his presidency.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.