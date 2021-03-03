Joe Biden Has Not Held Solo Press Conference in 42 Days, Setting 100-Year Record

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 25: U.S. President Joe Biden is displayed on screens in the White House press briefing room as he addresses the National Governors Association on February 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Wendell Husebo

President Joe Biden has not held a solo press conference in 42 days, setting a 100-year record.

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted out, “An analysis of the past 100 years shows President Biden’s 15 most recent predecessors all held a formal solo press conference within 33 days of taking office,” Jake Tapper said. “Biden has not and it’s day 42.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AR) retweeted, “Why is Joe Biden hiding from the American people?”

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel asked, “Why is he so afraid of answering questions?”

Some were not happy with Tapper’s analysis. Fox Radio host Trey Radel highlighted the angry reactions to Tapper’s tweet. “I mean, Jake might as well pop on a MAGA hat.. after, of course, spending 4yrs being called a Trump hater,” Radel wrote.

A reporter asked press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday if President Joe Biden is scheduled to independently address the White House press corps.

“Not yet, but we will definitely have one,” Psaki said. “We will schedule it, and you’ll be the first to know. Cause you’re pivotal participants in that.”

Biden notably answered very few unscripted questions during his campaign, at which time former President Donald Trump nicknamed him “Joe Hiden.”

Breitbart News reported Biden told CNN the strategy of “hiding” in his basement during the coronavirus pandemic has worked “pretty well.”

Indeed, perhaps Biden is using the same approach during his presidency.

