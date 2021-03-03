President Joe Biden has not held a solo press conference in 42 days, setting a 100-year record.

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted out, “An analysis of the past 100 years shows President Biden’s 15 most recent predecessors all held a formal solo press conference within 33 days of taking office,” Jake Tapper said. “Biden has not and it’s day 42.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AR) retweeted, “Why is Joe Biden hiding from the American people?”

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel asked, “Why is he so afraid of answering questions?”

Some were not happy with Tapper’s analysis. Fox Radio host Trey Radel highlighted the angry reactions to Tapper’s tweet. “I mean, Jake might as well pop on a MAGA hat.. after, of course, spending 4yrs being called a Trump hater,” Radel wrote.

A reporter asked press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday if President Joe Biden is scheduled to independently address the White House press corps.