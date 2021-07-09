Nolte: Poll Reveals 58% Believe ‘The Media Are Truly the Enemy of the People’

Rasmussen Reports, one of the country’s most reliable pollsters, found 58 percent of likely voters agree “the media are truly the enemy of the people.”

Which means 42 percent of Americans are stupid.

The question doesn’t mince words. Straight out, people were asked: “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: The media ‘are truly the enemy of the people?'”

Thirty-four percent strongly agreed, 24 percent somewhat agreed, 13 percent somewhat disagreed, and 23 percent strongly disagreed.

Allow me to reframe this for emphasis…

When voters were asked if the media are “truly the enemy of the people,” only 23 percent strongly disagreed.

Wow.

I tell ya that makes my heart sing. I mean, sing out loud. I’m talking show tunes complete with high kicks and a big-ass grin.

In the deep dive, you’ll find that a whopping 76 percent of Republicans know the media is our enemy, along with 37 percent of Democrats.

Responses to additional questions in this same poll (of 1,000 likely voters taken between July 7-8) are just as devastating for the fake media, if not more so.

“Do you trust the political news you are getting?” Only 37 percent said yes, while a plurality of 43 percent said no. Only 20 percent were not sure.

When that same question is broken down by party, only 26 percent of Republicans said they trust the news media, while 58 percent said no.

Surprisingly, only 56 percent of Democrats said yes. While that’s a majority, it’s a small one, which tells you that even though the media are left-leaning and eager to tell Democrats what they want to hear, only 56 percent believe what they hear. Granted, only 26 percent said they don’t trust the media, but 18 percent said they were unsure.

When asked, “how serious is the ‘fake news’ problem in the media?” a WHOPPING 83 percent said very (55 percent) or somewhat (28 percent) serious. Only 14 percent said not very (9 percent) or not at all (5 percent) serious.

A full 92 percent of Republicans agree that fake news is a very (68 percent) or somewhat (24 percent) serious problem; and a whopping 74 percent of Democrats agreed, with 44 percent saying fake news is very serious and 30 percent saying somewhat. In fact, only 24 percent of Democrats said fake news wasn’t very serious (16 percent) or not at all serious (8 percent).

These are devastating numbers that the establishment media have worked very hard to achieve.

Let me first cut and past the audacious lies told by the media over the last five years and then comment on the media’s greatest sin…

Brett Kavanaugh — Serial Rapist

President Michael Avenatti

The Covington KKKids Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot

George Zimmerman

Mostly Peaceful Black Lives Matter Riots

The Russia Collusion Hoax

Antifa Stormed the Beaches on D-Day

Cuomo (D-NY): King of Coronavirus Competence

The Clearing of Lafayette Square Hoax

The Lab Leak Theory Has Been Debunked Hoax

The Russians are Behind Hunter’s Laptop Hoax

The Russian Bounty Hoax

The Capitol Police Officer Killed with a Fire Extinguisher Hoax

The Very Fine People Hoax

And on and on and on…

Look at that list, and the greatest sin is not even up there because the greatest sin is that there has been zero accountability for any of it.

As I said, you have to be stupid not to believe the media are our enemy. The media are so much our enemy they are openly encouraging rioting and violence against us.

America is waking up.

