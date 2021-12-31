Joe Biden Ends 2021 with Terrible New Year’s Eve Headlines

President Joe Biden meets with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Intercontinental Barclay Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Wendell Husebø

The year 2021 has ended with terrible news headlines for the Biden administration after months of failed governance.

While January saw glowing headlines for the incoming administration, President Joe Biden generated a series of negative headlines throughout 2021 that culminated in multiple headlines about subdued New Year’s Eve celebrations over omicron fears.

“New Year’s Eve Celebrations Muted Once Again by Covid-19,” the Wall Street Journal‘s homepage reminded its readers of Biden’s inability to shut down the virus after holding office for 11 months.

The Washington Post posted atop its homepage on New Year’s Eve morning an article about the severity of omicron after a “discouraging” year. “First they ran short of PPE, then ventilators. Now the shortage is hospital staff,” the Post wrote.

The New York Times‘ leading story Friday morning stated that New Year’s Eve celebrations will be impacted by airline labor shortages. “Air Travel Is No Holiday as Covid and Storms Cancel Flights,” the headline read.

Biden’s year-ending headlines were indicative of 2021. Though Biden enjoyed his first 100 days with only 19 percent negative news coverage from establishment media, headlines quickly deteriorated.

In March, Biden’s supply chain crisis headlines began to heat up and would continue throughout the summer, fall, and winter.

“China’s coronavirus-induced supply chain woes fan concerns of possible drug shortages,” Reuters reported. Economists believe the crisis was fueled by labor shortages largely created by unemployment benefits Biden signed into law in March.

“Supply-Chain Woes Add to Biden’s Burdens,” Bloomberg reported in October.

July saw the delta variant become a major negative news story for Biden as infections increased approximately 70 percent. Vice President Kamala Harris would later state the administration was unprepared for the variant.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as US President Joe Biden looks on during a listening session with Georgia Asian American and Pacific Islander community leaders at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia on March 19, 2021. (Eric Baradata/AFP via Getty Images)

Eric Baradata/AFP via Getty Images

“Four weeks in July: Inside the Biden administration’s struggle to contain the delta surge,” the Post headlined about the new variant posing threats to Biden’s promise of shutting down the virus.

One of the most tragic headlines of the year for the Biden administration seemed to be the deadly Afghan withdrawal that occurred at the end of July and the beginning of August.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“Intelligence Warned of Afghan Military Collapse, Despite Biden’s Assurances,” the New York Times printed.

“‘Burn in hell!’: Biden faces criticism from families of 13 soldiers killed in Kabul airport attack,” the Independent wrote.

In November, inflation, fueled by the supply chain crisis and Biden’s war on energy independence, became a major negative story for the president.

“U.S. Inflation Hit a 39-Year High in November,” the Journal reported.

“Biden redoubles Build Back Better push as Republicans say inflation rate demonstrates Democrats’ ‘incompetence,’” MarketWatch headlined.

KEARNY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 25: U.S. President Joe Biden gives a speech on his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda at the NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex on October 25, 2021 in Kearny, New Jersey. On Thursday during a CNN Town Hall, President Joe Biden announced that a deal to pass major infrastructure and social spending measures was close to being done. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also announced on Sunday that she expects Democrats to have an "agreement" on a framework for the social safety net plan and a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the next week.The reconciliation package, which was slated at first to cost $3.5 Trillion, would still be the biggest support to expanding education, health care and child care support, and also help to fight the climate crisis as well as make further investments in infrastructure. Congress still needs to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill by October 31 before the extension of funding for surface transportation expires. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden gives a speech on his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images).

In December, the omicron variant reached the United States, throwing the nation into a state of chaos. “Experts, governors warn of U.S. Omicron ‘blizzard’ in weeks ahead,” Reuters wrote about the future of the virus.

“Biden administration finds itself on defense as Omicron races across the US,” CNN highlighted.

Biden will now enter the new year with the 2022 midterms on the horizon. Negative headlines are already plaguing the administration in anticipation of a Republican sweep of the House and Senate chambers.

“Republicans hold 10-point advantage on generic midterm ballot,” the Hill reported.

“House retirement tracker: Senior Democrats exit as the GOP is confident of a takeover,” NPR warned.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.