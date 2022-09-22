Nolte: ‘New’ CNN Moves Failed Left-Wing Anchors to Primetime

The “New” CNN is looking an awful lot like the old, tired, humorless, discredited, basement-rated CNN America has grown to despise and then ignore.

Color me gobsmacked that the lying godforsaken liars at CNN lied about a “New” CNN that would be less partisan and more down the middle.

Oh, yeah, nothing like promoting Jake “Russia Collusion Conspiracy Colluder and Lyin’ Election Meddler” Tapper to a sweet primetime spot at 9 p.m. to prove how much things will change.

But I’m sure Tapper’s promotion was based on merit due to the huge audience he will bring with him from his two 4 p.m. hours. Oh, wait, Tapper consistently comes in last place at 4 p.m. (by a mile) and barely cracked 800,000 total viewers last month. But maybe I’m missing something. There must be a market survey somewhere showing that the American people are pining for smug dishonesty at 9 p.m.

But guess who else failed her way into CNN’s primetime? Alisyn “Gun-Grabbing, Racial Pandering, Trump-Deranged” Camerota. And why not? When co-hosting CNN’s New Day, she too consistently landed in far-last place. But I’m sure all 300,000 of her faithful morning viewers will eagerly tune in at 10 p.m. for two hours of smug lying.

Hey, maybe CNN Chief Chris Licht is doing this for the lulz? Because watching Jake Tapper humiliated as he earns fewer viewers than Chris Cuomo is gonna be hilarious. For all his flaws and character defects, at least Fredo had a personality. Tapper is the boyfriend you hope your older sister dumps for one who’s more fun.

CNN is doing nothing to improve itself. Moving the deck chairs around on the Titanic solves nothing. These are the same unlikable, self-righteous, humorless, left-wing liars that turned CNN into CNNLOL, into a national punchline.

Licht claims he wants to go straight news, but going straight news means that you sometimes report out things that might lose a Democrat an election. Don Lemon, Jake Tapper, and Alisyn Camerota will never-ever-ever do that. All they care about is their fascist agenda. All they care about is their status among the left-wing elite. Founders of the Woke Gestapo will never risk their status or hurting the fascist cause of the state. These people are enforcers of the left-wing religion. They see their duty as policing purity, not truth-telling.

We were assured CNN would stop lying. Instead, the liars at CNN are now lying about lying.

