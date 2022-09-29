Nolte: More Proof CNN’s Promise to Change Is All Lies

CNN, a left-wing propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and political violence, is under new management, and that management is promising to change.

Suckas!

CNN will never change.

CNN will always be CNNLOL.

Who’s the new management?

Chris Licht.

And who did Chris Licht work for before being handed all the levers at CNN?

This guy!

So who we kidding?

No one with an IQ above room temperature.

All Licht is doing is moving around the deck chairs on the Titanic. Alisyn “Gun-Grabbing, Racial Pandering, Trump-Deranged” Camerota and Jake “Russia Collusion Conspiracy Colluder and Lyin’ Election Meddler” Tapper move to primetime. Don Lemon moves to mornings. Smug-faced Jim Acosta, Brianna Keiller, John Berman, etc., all remain on the air.

It’s all a con, a hustle, a snow job… Licht is using this con in the hopes of attracting elite advertisers while continuing to spread left-wing lies, violence, and hate.

Some recent examples…

Despite all evidence to the contrary, including the testimony from her chief rival and former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, CNN continues to spread lies and fear about incoming Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni being a fascist, the second coming of Mussolini.

What better way to ensure Italy’s first female prime minister is assassinated?

Then there’s CNNLOL’s seething hatred of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who is currently dealing with a deadly, category four hurricane.

The tweets below are not from CNN’s commentators (although that would be bad enough). No, they come from CNN personnel who identify as objective journalists. Naturally, with a deadly storm bearing down on their fellow Americans, their first thought is partisan politics and OWNING DeSatan:

Hurricanes & politics tend to run into each other in Florida, but this time it’s with a governor who has put himself at odds with many local government officials and who has been looking for fights with a president he may end up running against… 6 weeks before Election Day: https://t.co/mbpcciOyQT — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 28, 2022

Edward Isaac-Devore identifies as a — lol — “senior reporter”:

Hurricanes & politics tend to run into each other in Florida, but this time it’s with a governor who has put himself at odds with many local government officials and who has been looking for fights with a president he may end up running against… 6 weeks before Election Day:

Steve Contorno identifies as a — lol — “reporter” covering Florida:

As DeSantis prepares Floridians for Ian, he is urging residents to heed advice from the same local leaders he suggested they ignore during COVID and praising a federal agency he previously alleged withheld aid to the state bc Biden was playing politics.

You have to look hard, and I mean really hard, to find people who are this bad at their jobs, this mercenary, this uncaring… Ian will almost certainly rip into population centers and cause untold misery. But all these two smug, soulless clowns can do is score partisan points.

And you know — just know — CNN’s Manhattan and Washington, DC, break rooms are set up with pentagrams so these monsters can “pray” for 1) the hurricane to kill all the Trump voters and 2) DeSatan to so screw up the response so he loses reelection.

And then there’s anti-science Don Lemon… Get a load of this ignorant fool:

DON LEMON: Can you tell us what this is and what effect the climate change [which is a hoax] has on this phenomenon? NOAA DIRECTOR JAMIE ROHME: Well, we can come back and talk about climate change [which is a hoax] at a later time. I want to focus on the here-and-now. We think the rapid intensification is probably almost done, there could be a little bit more intensification as it still is over the warm waters of the eastern Gulf of Mexico, but I don’t think we’re gonna get any more rapid intensification. If you look here, you can actually see, pretty interesting for your viewers, you can actually see a second eyewall forming around the inner eyewall, and that’s basically the second eyewall has overtaken the original eyewall and that should arrest development. LEMON: So listen, I just, I’m just trying to get the, you said you want to talk about climate change. [which is a hoax] But what effect does climate change [which is a hoax] to have on this phenomenon that is happening now? Because it seems these storms are intensifying. That’s the question. ROHME: I don’t think you can link climate change [which is a hoax] to any one event. On the whole, on the cumulative, climate change may be making storms worse, but to link it to any one event, I would caution against that. LEMON: Okay, well, listen, I grew up there and these storms are intensifying. Something is causing them to intensify.

I’m no scholar and certainly no “expert,” but hurricanes have been hitting the coast of Florida since forever, long before anyone invented the internal combustion engine even.

What’s more, this is what makes CNN and credibly accused sexual assaulter Don Lemon, such degenerate liars… Although the “experts” predicted the exact opposite, 2022 has been the least active hurricane start in 30 — count ’em: 30! — years.

But-but-but just a few months ago, the “experts” told me the 2022 hurricane season would be one of the worst. So why did they predict 2022 would be one of the worst? Well, so say the experts… “NOAA officials noted that the effects of climate change [which is a hoax] could amplify hurricane season.”

No joke: next, the “experts” will blame the lack of hurricanes on global warming (which is a hoax) and tell us why fewer hurricanes are bad for the planet and baby seals.

CNN is never-ever-ever-ever going to change.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.