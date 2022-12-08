Nolte: CNN Catastrophe – Viewership Plummets to Below 500,000

Far-left CNN’s total day viewership average dipped below 500,000 during the week of November 28.

That means that throughout the entire week, despite all the news involving the Republican takeover of the House, the stuff with former President Donald Trump, and the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, CNN only averaged only 495,000 viewers throughout the day. That average includes CNN’s primetime hours.

Oh, and CNNLOL’s primetime viewership was also a catastrophe. Throughout the week, an average of only 556,000 people tuned in during the fake news outlet’s prime hours.

CNN’s numbers only look worse in the context of its competition…

Total Day Total Viewers – Key Demo Viewers

FOX: 1.331 million – 171K

MSNBC: 754,000 – 81K

CNNLOL: 495,000 – 101K

Primetime Total Viewers – Key Demo Viewers

FOX: 1.957 million – 237K

MSNBC: 1.204 million – 120K

CNNLOL: 556,000 – 133K

Some of you might be wondering how such a thing is possible in a country of 330 million, in a country where around 100 million households have access to CNN. You would think that by default at least one percent of the public would tune in. Nope. In fact, that number is closer to one-quarter of one percent of the population.

Allow me to explain what causes people to stop watching your news outlet. CNN accomplished this in two easy steps.

Step One: CNN did this…

Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Seven-Hour Gap Hoax

Global Warming Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly-Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Eating While Black Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax

Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax

Frame MAGA for Alleged Paul Pelosi Assault Narrative

Step Two: Everyone stopped watching.

Oh, and then you move to Burbank.

Remember, CNN’s new chief Chris Licht is not interested in fixing CNN’s stage 5 credibility issues. If he were, he would fire Jake Tapper, not try (and fail) to promote him to primetime. He would fire Don Lemon, not move him to mornings. He would fire pretty much everyone. CNN’s entire staff is smug and dishonest. They all whored their credibility out to Jeff Zucker. That’s not something you recover from.

Licht’s goal is only to cut costs, to make CNN’s goal of spreading lies and violence cheaper.