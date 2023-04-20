Dan Bongino Parts Ways with Fox News

Fox News and Dan Bongino have reportedly parted ways, ending his Saturday night show, Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.

In a statement on his podcast Thursday, Bongino assured fans that he had an amicable departure from Fox News and that the two parties just could not come to an agreement on his contract’s extension.

“Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News on the Fox News Channel,” Bongino said. “It’s tough. It’s tough to say that.”

“You know, I’ve been there doing hits and working there for ten years…so the show ending was tough. And I want you to know it’s not some big conspiracy. I promise you. There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension,” he added.

Bongino said that Fox News gave him a chance to do a final episode, but he declined the offer.

“It’s a sad day,” Bongino said. “The most important events in my life I learned about on Fox News.”

Bongino emphasized that the breakdown had nothing to do with his reputation or anything else.

“We were the number one show 90% of the time,” Bongino said. “We had a great team. You’re going to read a thousand left wing articles about some nonsense, and I’m guaranteeing you on my reputation, it is all made up. It’s a simple contract thing, and that’s it. It is no more complicated than that.”

Bongino’s Fox Nation show, Canceled in the USA, will also be ending. In a statement, Fox News said that it appreciated Bongino’s service to the network and that they wished him well with future endeavors.

“We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors,” Fox News said.

BONGINO: "Regretfully, last week was my last show on @FoxNews." pic.twitter.com/NOGwTL6A92 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2023

According to Forbes, Bongino’s show was “a ratings success for Fox News, with last Saturday’s episode of Unfiltered—the final episode—drawing 1.179 million viewers.”

“It ranked as the highest-rated show of the day Saturday,” noted Forbes. “For the first quarter of 2023, Unfiltered was the top show in prime time on Saturdays with 1.3 million viewers and 134,000 viewers in the key demographic of viewers 25-54, the group most valued by advertisers.”

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on Tubi or rented at VIMEO On Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms as well as on Truth Social @paulboisbreitbart.