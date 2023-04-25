Nolte: Don Lemon Appropriately Exits CNN by Telling One Final Lie

Could anything be more appropriate than Don Lemon exiting CNN by telling one final lie?

After 17 years of serial lying, the aging imbecile, with the national spotlight on him for what will be the final time, decided to go out lying.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” whined the crybaby liar via Twitter Monday morning.

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

Except.

That wasn’t true.

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate,” tweeted far-left CNN a little later. “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

What’s even more in keeping with Lemon’s infamous lack of character is that he lied about a piece of breaking news. Lemon’s firing was news. Lemon broke that news. And what did Lemon do with that breaking news? What he has always done: sought to mislead the public.

That’s who Don Lemon is.

That’s who Don Lemon always was.

Don Lemon is garbage; at long last, that trash has been taken out.

But let’s not start giving CNNLOL credit where credit is not due.

CNN didn’t fire Don Lemon because he’s a liar. If lying got you fired from CNN, CNN would be a test pattern.

Don Lemon was fired because he was no longer useful to the left. The left, in the form of his fellow lying, left-wing anchors, turned against him. That’s why he was fired.

And now Don Lemon is about to discover a hard truth—that he’s a nobody. He has no following. He has no future. Like Brian Stelter, Chris Cuomo, Megyn Kelly, and many others, he’s about to become, Yeah, I remember you.

Maybe whatever group of sycophantic yes-men Lemon surrounds himself with can protect him from that reality for a while, but eventually, Lemon’s money will run out, and the yes-men will run out, and reality will come crashing in, and Lemon will live out the rest of his life in the dark sipping cranberry mojitos and watching videos of his “glory days” on YouTube.

My hope is that Lemon tries to launch something, like his own online media outlet. Watching that implode would be the cherry on top of this disgracefully dishonest, proudly ignorant, and ugly man’s legacy.

Lemon was everything evil about the corporate media. He spread and embraced conspiracy theories, he meddled in national stories, spread violence and racism, and then more racism, and then naked fascism.

Best of all, he was a total failure. Throughout his 17 years at CNN, Don Lemon never stopped failing. He was nothing more than an affirmative-action recipient, a corporate welfare baby, a skin color and sexual identity that checked off boxes CNN needed checked. A perfect example is the segment that we’re told got Lemon fired. It perfectly encapsulates everything Don Lemon was and is. Unable to debate his guest honestly, his argument dissolves into a mewling puddle of “I’m black.”

“When you have black skin and you live in this country, then you can disagree with me.” @DonLemon, we should be able to have open debate no matter our skin color. It’s time to start talking openly again. All of us.

pic.twitter.com/7EE4YNHgBi — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) April 19, 2023

Oh, and toldjaso.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.