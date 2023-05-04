Nolte: Twitter Community Notes Expose PolitiFact’s Lies Protecting Weingarten

The far-left PolitiFact, a disgraced site that fabricates fact checks to protect Democrats, was exposed as the liar it is and will always be by a Twitter “Community Note.”

As we all know, the shrill and anti-child Randi Weingarten, this hideous woman who leads the American Federation of Teachers, championed every anti-science coronavirus protocol out there, from masking small children to closing schools.

Good heavens, as late as February 2022, this sadist Weingarten was calling for little kids to be masked, and by then, we all knew how these useless masks impaired childhood development. Even after the mask mandate was lifted for adults—who face more risk from the China Flu than kids—Weingarten laughably argued that lifting the mask mandate for adults was appropriate, but that it was also appropriate to keep masking those kids.

Worse than masking for children were the school closings she repeatedly championed. Straight through to 2022(!), Weingarten screamed bloody murder when schools attempted to reopen.

Here’s a sample…

The left-wing Guardian in July 2020: ‘Reckless, callous, cruel’: teachers’ chief denounces Trump plan to reopen schools

The left-wing New York Times in January of 2022—2022!— “As More Teachers’ Unions Push for Remote Schooling, Parents Worry. So Do Democrats.”

U.S. News: “Teachers Union Considers Strikes Over School Reopenings”

Here’s an incredible compilation of Weingarten pushing to keep schools closed:

Note the dates in that video… as late 2021!

Now, of course, because she knows corporate media outlets like PolitiFact will lie and cover for her, Weingarten is doing what His Fraudulency Joe Biden is doing—trying to gaslight the public into believing she was always a champion for opening schools.

Covid scared the nation, but we tried to do everything we could to reopen schools safely. It would have helped if Trump/DeVos helped instead of hectored. Now we must do everything we can to help kids learn & overcome the effects of the pandemic. https://t.co/waWT8BuCQh — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) April 28, 2023

To the surprise of no one who knows how these shameless propagandists operate, PolitiFact ran to Weingarten’s rescue this week with a gazillion words of spin, dishonesty, lies of omission, and water-carrying (I don’t link to fake news). But thanks to Twitter’s Community Notes, PolitiFact is not getting away with it this time.

Nope, PolitiFact’s tweet of its shameless Weingarten spin has now been fact-checked with real facts:

Teachers union President Randi Weingarten advocated for reopening schools with pandemic safety measures. She criticized the Trump administration’s 2020 calls to reopen schools fully, but it’s misleading to claim that she opposed reopening at all. https://t.co/Km8FkMkXd2 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) May 3, 2023

“Politifact is misrepresenting Weingarten’s positions,” the Community Note accurately explains. “She called attempts to reopen schools in the fall of 2020 ‘Reckless, callous, cruel.'”

The only thing I would add to that note is: “Politifact is [DELIBERATELY] misrepresenting Weingarten’s positions.”

In the replies, Twitter owner Elon Musk used emojis to say PolitiFact’s pants are on fire.

👖 on 🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2023

And I really love this…

As an “official” fact checker, PolitiFact could get everyone on Facebook banned who dares to tell the truth about how hard Weingarten worked to keep schools closed. Of course, the fascists at NewsGuard could do the same with their fascist rating system.

Despite all the proof of Weingarten’s monstrous lobbying to keep schools closed—and you’ll see more proof below—that’s how the Nazis at PolitiFact and NewsGuard operate. They turn a lie into a “fact” and then blacklist anyone who tells the truth.

This is the way to aggressively stop #covid spread https://t.co/1G6rSRqRMF — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) August 30, 2020

100% what @UFT Pres Michael Mulgrew said: "We cannot put the entire city at risk by allowing COVID rates to rise.” https://t.co/o6WfBJVwcp — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) September 30, 2020

