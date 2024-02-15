Nolte: Doomed CNN Forced to ‘Dramatically’ Slash Anchor Salaries

Doomed CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and violence, is looking to cut “more than $50 million” in anchor salaries.

Let’s start with the current salaries. You are not going to believe how much these assholes are reportedly paid per year:

Anderson Cooper: $20 million

Wolf Blitzer: $15 million

Jake Tapper: $8.5 million

Chris Wallace: $8 million

John Berman, Kate Bolduan, Sara Sidner: $1 to $2 million

Normal people watch these CNN losers operate and ask themselves, How can they lie so shamelessly? How do they live with themselves, spreading all this hate, division, violence, and racism? Well, now you know. These soulless propagandists are bought and paid for.

Personally, I think CNN failed to understand one key thing when negotiating these salaries: Leftists like Jake Tapper are probably willing to serial lie and meddle in elections for free. You give that guy cab fare and eating money, and he’ll happily lie all the livelong day.

THIS IS CNN:

The only thing sustaining this garbage outlet is the rigged cable/satellite TV con. With fewer than a half-million viewers, CNN cannot survive on merit (i.e., advertising revenue based on ratings). CNN survives only because about 60 million chumps still pay $150 a month for cable/satellite TV. Every month, even though fewer than one percent of those 60 million watch CNN, all 60 million subsidize CNN through their cable bill.

The good news is that streaming is killing cable TV. That 60 million number used to be twice as high. Every year, more and more smart and patriotic Americans cut the cable cord, which is why CNN is doomed.

It’s also why CNN is now forced to slash budgets and salaries.

“If you work at CNN, your compensation is going to go down dramatically over the next…five years; there’s just no other way around it,” one media and tech analyst told the Wrap.

And it appears as though CNN’s latest boss, the disgraced Mark Thompson, is ready to do that. He has no choice. With the left-wing affirmative action of cable/satellite TV coming to an end, CNN is about to be shoved into the bright light of the merit-based streaming culture where it has zero chance of surviving. Nobody watches, trusts, or likes CNN.

Back in 2022, when CNN dipped its toe into the merit-based streaming world with CNN+, only 150,000 people signed up. Fewer than 10,000 people tuned in. CNN+ was put out of its misery within weeks.

Guess what else isn’t going to save CNN? The 2024 presidential election. Get a load of this…

CNN’s linear ratings are in free fall. The network had an average of 538,000 nightly viewers in the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. block from Jan. 15 until Jan. 21, according to data from Nielsen. CNN “This Morning” averaged 326,000 viewers in January, plus 87,000 on an HLN simulcast. That compares to 1.06 million for Fox News’ Fox & Friends and 1.01 million for MSNBC’s Morning Joe. … In late January, CNN’s total viewership in prime time lagged not only rivals Fox and MSNBC but behind the History Channel and an obscure cable network, INSP, which airs Western TV shows and films and was founded by televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker.

According to one “veteran executive,” CNN is in such bad shape that losing one or two star anchors will be its “death nail”:

One veteran executive who works with news talent noted that MSNBC, where top star salaries are generally lower than at CNN — other than for Rachel Maddow, who makes $30 million a year — is chomping at the bit to pick up a star anchor or two. “If they can put the death nail in CNN by getting a piece of talent they will do it,” the insider said.

As far as impacting the national conversation, CNN is already dead. I cannot honestly remember the last time CNN broke a major news story that didn’t end up being a Big Fat Hoax. The outlet is basically left-wing-talk-radio-on-TV now.

Within ten years, CNN will either be entirely gone or a squeaking little add-on gerbil at the Max streaming service.

My only hope is that CNN’s death is slow, painful, and humiliating for everyone involved.