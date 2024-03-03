Watch: Teens Break into Unfinished Los Angeles Clippers Stadium

A pair of teenage TikTokers have gone viral and outraged local officials for breaking into the new under-construction arena for the Los Angeles Clippers NBA team.

A video posted Thursday shows two juvenile males climbing ladders over walls to get into the unfinished billion-dollar Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, and even going so far as to shoot some hoops on the dust-covered court.

The 90-second TikTok gives a sneak-peak at the highly anticipated new home of the Clippers, who have been sharing the Crypto.com Arena with the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of their move to Inglewood. The video garnered more than 164,000 views in just three days.

The account, named “shawty_grandmaa,” has previously gone viral for posting similar videos of the duo sneaking into the SoFi Stadium, also in Inglewood, and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

A 2023 video also shows one of the teens hopping over a barrier and running onto the field during a soccer game between Arsenal and Barcelona before being tackled by security guards.

“You didn’t get fined or nothing?” one commenter asked.

“Naw since I’m under 18 my parents just had to pick me up and they just said if I come back ima really get arrested,” the TikToker replied.

The teens did not make any effort to conceal their faces or identities in the Clippers video, and even posted for the camera on top of the roof of the Intuit Dome.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts has “since identified the pair and their parents,” the New York Post reported.

“It will be very clear to these young men — and to people who are TikTok followers — that you have a moment of TikTok greatness followed by a little bit of misery. And so we don’t play around with these things,” Butts told ABC 7.

“When you have construction sites, they’re nuisances and they attract kids and they attract people who wants to steal tools,” the mayor added. “The fact of the matter is, that’s what happens when you build a major project.”

He also said security measures will be “bumped” up at the arena.

“What’s going to happen is they’re going to increase the off-construction hour times security,” Butts told Fox 11 Los Angeles.

According to Inglewood police, they didn’t find any signs of vandalism in the stadium.

It is unclear if the juvenile trespassers will be charged.