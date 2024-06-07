Nolte: Donald Trump Trial Fails to Stop CNN’s Ratings Doom Spiral

CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and political violence, dry-humped former President Donald Trump’s kangaroo trial in search of ratings glory and managed to attract an average of only 486,000 total day viewers throughout all of May.

CNNLOL’s disastrous primetime line-up did little better, attracting a pathetic average of only 518,000 viewers.

CNN has spent eight years using lies and conspiracy theories to twist Trump into its own personal arch-villain, and just when it was all supposed to climax with that guilty verdict, nobody freaken cared to watch.

Glorious.

It gets better…

No, seriously, get a load of this…

CNNLOL’s ratings decreased in May. With its Orange Whale finally in a criminal court, compared to April, CNN’s primetime ratings still collapsed by 17 percent. CNN’s total day ratings fell by seven points.

Pardon me while I do my happy dance…

Averages for May with comparisons to April…

Primetime Total Viewers/Age 25-54 Demo Viewers

Fox News: 2.00 million (+1 percent) / 199,000 (-9 percent)

2.00 million (+1 percent) / 199,000 (-9 percent) MSNBC: 1.16 million (-8 percent) / 110,000 (-4 percent)

1.16 million (-8 percent) / 110,000 (-4 percent) CNNLOL: 518,000 (-17 percent) / 96,000 (-15 percent)

Total Day Total Viewers/Age 25-54 Demo Viewers

Fox News: 1.29 million (+2 percent) / 147,000 (-6 percent)

1.29 million (+2 percent) / 147,000 (-6 percent) MSNBC: 816,000 (-8 percent) / 83,000 (-4 percent)

816,000 (-8 percent) / 83,000 (-4 percent) CNNLOL: 468,000 (-7 percent) / 81,000 (-8 percent)

In the demo that sets advertiser rates, CNN couldn’t even pull 100,000 average viewers, which is considered the bare minimum, with Trump on trial(!).

Compared to 2023, Fox’s primetime ratings are up 41 percent (not a typo) in total viewers and 47 percent in demo viewers.

Meanwhile, MSNBC primetime saw no viewership gain compared to 2023, but the demo was down eight percent.

Compared to 2023, CNNLOL is up only four percent in total primetime viewers (with Trump on trial!) and DOWN 15 percent(!) in demo viewers.

This is a presidential election year, one of the two candidates is on trial, and the wheels are still coming off of CNN.

CNN is kept alive almost entirely by left-wing affirmative action in the form of cable TV carriage fees. Everyone who has CNN as part of their cable package subsidizes this fascist outlet. Even if you never watch, CNN gets a piece of your cable bill.

But.

With more people canceling cable and moving to streaming, that revenue source is drying up, which means CNN is doomed. And don’t forget, CNN has already tried streaming, and we all saw how that turned out.

Glorious.

