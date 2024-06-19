Women’s Media Group Appears to Delete Award for Pro-Hamas Journalist

The International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) has deleted its announcement of a “Courage in Journalism” award for pro-Hamas, Gaza-based Palestinian journalist Maha Nussaini after the exposure of her antisemitic views.

Alana Goodman at the Washington Free Beacon reported Tuesday:

A group of women journalists led by the former partner of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is bestowing a “Courage in Journalism” award on a Hamas supporter who posted anti-Semitic cartoons on social media. … Hussaini, who writes opinion columns about the Middle East for a group called the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, has approvingly posted anti-Semitic cartoons that were drawn by the first- and second-place winners of Iran’s 2006 International Holocaust Cartoon Contest. She has also openly supported terrorism, writing “glory to the martyrs” after Palestinian terrorists opened fire on four Israeli border officers, killing two, at the Temple Mount in 2017. When the Israeli military demolished Hamas’s intelligence headquarters inside the al-Jalaa building in 2021, Hussaini vowed that Gazans would “build ten [towers] so that our resistance can bomb the occupation again.”

An archived version of a press release at the IWMF website lists Hussaini as a recipient of the “Courage in Journalism” award.

The link no longer works.

A separate, archived link at the IMWF delving into Hussaini’s career more deeply is also all that remains of a link that has since been taken offline — but which left little doubt as to Hussaini’s sympathies: “Her reporting about the survivors of Israeli field executions has been used as evidence of Israeli genocide in South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice.”

Hussaini is also reportedly on the board of trustees of the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med Monitor), an avowedly anti-Israel group whose chairman posts inflammatory and false propaganda online.

The IWMF also posted announcements of Hussaini’s award on X (formerly Twitter):

The @MiddleEastEye piece highlights the well-deserved recognition of Palestinian freelance reporter @MahaGaza as a 2024 IWMF #Courage in Journalism Award recipient for her bravery reporting from Gaza. Read here: https://t.co/eu6i6XXGfn — International Women’s Media Foundation (@IWMF) June 14, 2024

Breitbart News reached out to the IWMF for comment.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.