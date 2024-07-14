Nolte: Trump-Is-Hitler Media Want ‘Rhetoric Toned Down’ to Avoid Accountability

The corporate media tell us Donald Trump is Hitler, is Mussolini, is a unique threat to democracy, a fascist, a dictator, a Russian spy who stole a presidential election, a rapist, an insurrectionist, and a traitor. The corporate media champion phony impeachments, cheer a federal raid on his home, and validate Joe Biden’s attempt to imprison him, bankrupt him, and take away his businesses…

And now this same corporate media want us to tone down the rhetoric.

No.

The media have spent a decade sowing the wind, and now the media hope to avoid reaping the whirlwind.

No.

They want the rhetoric toned down for only one reason: to avoid accountability—their own accountability and Joe Biden’s accountability for recently telling his donors to put a “bullseye” on Trump and for declaring Trump a “dictator” on the same night as the assassination attempt.

The media (and Democrats) must be held accountable for a decade of assassination dog whistles. When you launch a dehumanization campaign backed by billions of corporate dollars against one man in a country of some 350 million people, you are knowingly targeting that man for assassination.

After all…

Is it not a moral imperative to assassinate the next Adolf Hitler, to assassinate the man who will end democracy as we know it, to assassinate a fascist who will ensure this is America’s final presidential election?

Of course, it is.

But never mind that Trump is none of those things… The media thinking is this: We can’t defeat him politically, we failed to imprison him, so let’s call him a “unique threat” to incite someone to shoot him and then, after the shooting, let’s blame the victim and then try to shame Orange Hitler’s MAGAHitlerTard followers into silence.

“We operate in an atmosphere that when it is impossible to democratically defeat us, we need to be illegally locked up. If it doesn’t work, some activist needs to be provoked to [attempt assassination]. Working in such an atmosphere is not easy, but we can manage it.” pic.twitter.com/1I48LMQjD9 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 14, 2024

No.

This is not the time to tone down the rhetoric. A former president, a current presidential front-runner, a husband, father, grandfather, and leader of tens of millions of everyday Americans was a half-inch away from annihilation Saturday night.

There must be accountability.

There must be a reckoning.

We must never stop shouting “Assassin!” in the corporate media’s hate-filled face.

