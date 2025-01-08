Nolte: Far-Left HuffPost to Slash 22 Percent of Newsroom Staff

The death of the leftist media marches on with the news that HuffPost will lay off a whopping 22 percent of its newsroom staff.

Out of a newsroom that employs around 132 people, HuffPost editor-in-chief Danielle Belton has announced 30 job cuts “in the weeks ahead” caused by “growing challenges to our business.”

Yeah, like no one reading.

“I write with painful news,” the memo said. “HuffPost is undergoing a substantial round of job eliminations due to ongoing and growing challenges to our business.”

“We are beginning talks with the HuffPost Union about how to proceed, including the possibility of voluntary buyout packages to some desks in the newsroom.”

“I recognize that this is an upsetting way to start the year, and we will be sure to share more details as swiftly and clearly as possible, as I believe it is important to be transparent and share information as we have it,” the memo continued. “In the coming days, we will make more information available about the job eliminations and HuffPost’s plans for 2025 and beyond.”

Earlier this week, the far-left Washington Post announced 100 layoffs, which represents about four percent of its lousy staff.

The irredeemable and dying CNN is looking at hundreds of layoffs sometime this year.

Meanwhile in Breitbart Land.

These leftist outlets all have one thing in common — they led their customers down a primrose path for a decade promising the defeat and public humiliation of Donald Trump, only to see him pull off the most incredible political comeback in American history. No wonder these people are tuning out and no longer reading, clicking, and watching. It’s one thing to be told the race could go either way and here is our plan should we lose, so keep tuning in. But these outlets promised a triumphant victory, and when the opposite happened, you’re talking about a whole bunch of angry and demoralized readers.

WATCH — “Honesty Helps Us Build Credibility”: Breitbart’s Matt Boyle Debates Media Bias in D.C.:

These outlets have lost the trust of their customers. Granted, the customers are people who enjoy being lied to and want everything they believe to be affirmed and reaffirmed. But in the end, they expect to win, and when they don’t win they cannot deal with the loss. Hardcore leftists are totalitarian babies who can’t psychologically handle not getting their way.

Everyone wanted to read HuffPost during the Obama years. Those were flush years full of promise and the sweet scent of victory. A triumphant Trump when you promise his destruction? Not so much.

As always, I want to be clear that I am as sorry about these 30 HuffPost staffers losing their jobs as these staffers are when a coal miner loses his job.

I think that’s fair.

