Nolte: After Losing in Court, Disgraced CNN Quietly Settles Defamation Suit

Far-left CNN chose to quietly settle a defamation suit before a jury could award punitive damages.

The six-person jury in Panama City, Florida, had already found CNN liable for defamation and awarded Navy veteran Zachary Young $5 million in damages. Obviously, the now Convicted News Network was terrified of what the punitive amount could be and decided to settle.

The amount of the settlement is undisclosed.

Back in 2021, amid Joe Biden’s disastrous bugout from Afghanistan, CNN was desperate to take the heat off of their precious Biden. That meant creating a distraction in the form of a villain for America to hate. So, on the basement-rated Lead with Jake Tapper, CNN defamed Young as a criminal operating a black market to exploit desperate Afghans looking to escape the Taliban.

Jury-proven liar Jake Tapper introduced the segment this way: “Afghans trying to get out of the country face a black market full of promises, demands of exorbitant fees, and no guarantee of safety or success.”

There was just one problem: none of it was true. Nevertheless, with its jury-proven lies, CNN destroyed Young’s business. Further, internal texts — that confirm everything we already knew about how this craven outlet operates — easily proved malice:

CNN correspondent and convicted liar Alex Marquardt flat out said he wanted to “nail this Zachary Young mfucker” and promised that the story would be his “funeral.” Convicted liar Marquardt’s editor, Matthew Phillips, then replied with: “gonna hold you to that cowboy!” Then a CNN senior editor named Fuzz Hogan called Young “a shit.” Better still, there are texts from CNN staffers pointing out that the Zachary Young story is “80% emotion, 20% observed fact” and “flawed.”

Ask yourself this: when is the last time CNNLOL broke a major story that did not turn out to be a hoax?

CNN has devolved into left-wing talk radio with pictures. That’s all it is. As far as news gathering, repeating what others tell you is not journalism, and it is not reporting the truth.

A classic example happened last month in Syria when CNN was duped in an obvious set-up involving the freeing of a Syrian prisoner. There was no reporting there. There was no journalism there. Being led around by the nose makes you a stenographer, not a correspondent.

And now, CNN’s ratings are hitting lows no one imagined possible, and is about to lay off “hundreds.”

All of this was preventable. I’m no Fox News fan, but Fox is soaring in the ratings because people trust the outlet, and Fox actually breaks news. As much as I would like for people to make cable news a thing of the past, Fox proves there is still a market for it. But rather than pursue that market, CNN became a hysterical, pro-violence mouthpiece for the Democrat Party. And now CNN is doomed as a punchline with zero influence… Doomed to obscurity and infamy… Doomed to become an add-on no one watches on the Max streaming service.

Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of degenerates.

