Nolte: Trump and CBS News Agree on Mediator to Settle $20B ’60 Minutes’ Lawsuit

To settle the $20 billion election interference lawsuit Donald Trump filed against far-left CBS News, the lawyers have apparently agreed on a mediator who will make a final decision.

The far-left New York Times said the news of the mediator came to them through unnamed sources. So far, neither Team Trump nor anyone at CBS News or its parent company Paramount Global have confirmed or denied the report.

Trump filed a $10 billion suit against the left-wing news outlet in early November after the disgraced 60 Minutes was caught editing an interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris to make her look smart, concise, and intelligent — three things she has never been.

“How about 60 Minutes?” he asked rhetorically during a New Mexico campaign rally after the interview aired. “They interview me all the time. But they go at me, oh they want to get me, they want to get me.”

Referring directly to the comment that 60 Minutes later edited out, he added, “With her, all softballs and she gives one answer that was so incompetent that if you had her examined under Article 25, she’d be gone.”

Trump’s attorney accurately pointed out that the edit was done over the publicly-owned airwaves to aid and abet Kamala’s campaign.

Here’s how 60 Minutes rigged the interview…

60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker asked Word Salad Kammy about the Biden administration’s inability to influence Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was her inane answer:

The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.

America sure dodged a bullet.

After that answer was circulated to promote the upcoming 60 Minutes interview and widely ridiculed, the cheaters at CBS removed that answer and replaced it with this one for the actual broadcast:

We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.

Unbelievable.

“President Trump brings this action to redress the immense harm caused to him, to his campaign, and to tens of millions of citizens in Texas and across America by CBS’s deceptive broadcasting conduct,” the lawsuit claimed. The $10 billion number (later amended to $20 billion) is for damages caused by CBS’s “ongoing false, misleading, and deceptive acts; the attorneys’ fees and costs associated with this action; and such other relief as the court deems just and proper.”

In the months since, there have been rumors about CBS looking to settle the case. The blowback from the regime media — and within CBS News — over those rumors appears to have ended that. The fake media could not tolerate a second settlement just weeks after ABC News handed Trump $15 million and an apology for repeatedly defaming him as a rapist.

Arbitration is good for CBS News in the sense it might avoid embarrassing information that would go public in a jury trial.

Arbitration does not guarantee a deal. Still, as the NY Times dishonestly points out, “A deal would be a remarkable concession by a major U.S. media company to a politician, especially in a case in which there is no evidence that the network got facts wrong or damaged the plaintiff’s reputation.”

Well, Trump isn’t claiming his reputation was damaged or that CBS got its facts wrong. Rather, Trump is accurately claiming CBS deliberately sought to interfere in a presidential election by magically turning Kamala’s word salad answer into a concise one. This deceptive editing — which no Republican in history has ever benefited from — did seek to interfere in what many regard as the most important election in decades.

Trump should bleed them white and then deport CBS to El Salvador under the Alien and Sedition Acts.

