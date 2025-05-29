Nolte: Business Insider CEO Announces Far-Left News Outlet Laying Off 21% of Staff, Embracing AI

After already laying off eight percent of its staff in January 2024, the far-left Business Insider has announced it’s axing an additional 21 percent of its remaining staff.

Tee hee.

Better still, Business Insider is fully embracing AI.

Although these events are not likely connected, this news comes just weeks after Business Insider made a fool of itself comparing Donald Trump Jr. to Hunter Biden. The whole episode backfired in such a spectacular way, Normal People were reminded that “Karma” is pronounced, “Ha Ha Ha Ha.”

“We are reducing the size of our organization, a move that will impact about 21% of our colleagues and touch every department,” Business Insider CEO Barbara Peng announced in a memo Thursday. “We’re also proposing changes that impact our U.K. team, but the process is a bit different there; separate communication will follow.”

“Eighteen months ago, we announced our new strategy: We went back to Business Insider and focused on delivering best-in-class business, tech, and innovation journalism to a smart, specific audience,” Peng added. “We’ve made great progress — we’ve sharpened our standards and are shifting towards more reporting that is authoritative and matters deeply to the people who read it. We’ve doubled the amount of original reporting we publish and have substantially increased engagement in the past months.”

So, things are awesome, which is why we’re laying off more than a fifth of their staff, with more UK layoffs likely to be announced in the future.

“More broadly, though, the media industry is at a crossroads. Business models are under pressure, distribution is unstable, and competition for attention is fiercer than ever. At the same time, there’s a huge opportunity for companies that harness AI first,” Peng continued while skimming over that whole AI thing. “Our strategy is strong, but we don’t have the luxury of time. The pace of change combined with the opportunity ahead demands bold, focused action — and it’s our chance to lead the pack.”

Guess who didn’t miss that whole AI thing? The union:

This is the third round of layoffs in as many years and it is unacceptable that union members and other talented coworkers are again paying the price for the strategic failures of Business Insider’s leadership. Axel Springer is a multi-billion dollar firm whose digital outlets and media businesses generate the majority of its revenue. The layoffs of our talented co-workers and union members is another example of Axel Springer’s brazen pivot away from journalism toward greed. Shockingly, in the same email announcing the layoffs, management also says its “going all-in on AI,” patting themselves on the back about AI use in our newsroom. To say this was tone-deaf to include in an email on layoffs would be an understatement.

Let’s take a few moments to enjoy the blue-on-blue violence…

Moment.

Moment.

Moment.

Of course, Business Insider is embracing AI. Nothing Business Insider does requires any actual talent. Writing what every other regime media outlet writes, sticking to the regime media narrative, and parroting Democrat party talking points does not require anything more than the robotic taking of dictation. Things like critical thinking, probing questions, and a sense of curiosity are way outside what’s allowed on the leftist thought plantation.

Also, an AI robot can publish fake news. Business Insider doesn’t need human beings for that.

To those being laid off, I hear that jobs will be opening up in the energy sector, so you might want to learn to coalmine or wildcat.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.