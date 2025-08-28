Nolte: Media Pretend Trans Suspect’s Motive for Catholic School Shooting Is a Mystery

The corporate media are spreading the hoax that the motive behind the transsexual suspect’s mass school shooting remains a mystery.

Robert Westman, a 23-year-old man who identified as a woman named Robin, reportedly used a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol on Wednesday morning to allegedly shoot through the windows of a Minneapolis Catholic church while schoolchildren attended Mass inside. He killed two children and wounded 14 other children, along with three adults. Police say Westman killed himself at the scene.

Here’s what we know…

He left behind a video where he said, “Fuck those kids” and “Where’s your fucking God now?”

He pinned a photo depicting the head of Jesus Christ to a shooting target.

On one of his gun magazines, he wrote: “Kill Donald Trump.” On other magazines and weapons, he wrote: “Where is your God?” “Kill Trump Now!” “Israel Must Fall,” “Burn Israel,” and “6 Million Wasn’t Enough.” Most notable, at least to me, was a sticker with a trans flag, a semiautomatic rifle, and the words “defend equality.”

And then police say he stood outside a Catholic church, where he almost certainly knew little kids were attending Mass, and fired off an untold number of rounds.

Yeah, we got a real whodunit on our hands here. Gee, what could his motives be to aim at least three weapons into a Catholic church filled with little Catholics? Baffling.

Come on, his motive is about as subtle as a skillet to the face.

Nevertheless, the same corporate media that loves to wildfire hoaxes at Republicans and everyday Americans is pretending to be confused over why one of their own sacred cows (a Trump-hating, Christian-hating transsexual) would commit such a vile act.

What you will see below is a blatant case of spreading disinformation:

Even the police chief in Democrat-run Minneapolis is playing along:

Where exactly is the gray area in someone who hates Christians, hates religion, and hates kids targeting kids at a Catholic church during a school Mass?

There is none, but the regime media are so desperate to blame an inanimate object (a gun) rather than one of their own sacred cows, they just straight up lie to those still gullible enough to tune in.

On a side note, I have a question. This appears to be the second incident where a transsexual targeted children in a Christian school. Also, people have noted additional instances of transsexuals committing mass shootings of late.

Here’s my question:

Was this an issue in the past when almost everyone’s attitude towards transsexuals was Whatever? Or did it only become a problem after the left and regime media decided that if Normal People refused to celebrate them, transsexuals could assume the mantle of national victims and martyrs?

