Nolte: ‘No Kings’ Rallies Pressure Moderate Democrats to Prolong Government Shutdown

On top of exposing themselves as aging losers, another benefit of the stupid “No Kings” weekend rallies might be that the government shutdown marches on.

Moderate Democrats who want to reopen the government are afraid that if they vote to do just that, the extremists in their base and who now control the fate of the Democrat Party will “end their political careers.”

Tee hee.

“’People are going to get hammered’ if they vote for the House-passed bill to reopen the government and keep it funded through Nov. 21,” one anonymous Democrat senator told the Hill.

“Democratic senators acknowledge a handful of their colleagues would love to end the tense standoff over federal funding,” the report adds, “but they say those members are worried a liberal backlash could end their political careers.”

As Breitbart News reported Monday, even the far-left CNN has been forced to admit President Trump is winning the shutdown battle.

And as I have been saying for years now, just like the corporate media has, so too have Democrats painted themselves into this corner.

It started with Barry Obama but exploded with Trump — the media and Democrats radicalized their base of support with relentless hate campaigns of race-baiting, trans nonsense, COVID fascism, and this smug addiction to seeing themselves as unquestionably virtuous and anyone who disagrees as Hitler. The result is that the Democrat base is now so extreme and out of touch with Normal People and reality that the crazy tail now wags the Democrat party dog (as well control the corporate media).

How’s this for crazy…?

All the GOP wants is to continue funding the government at current levels until November 21. That’s it. It’s called a “continuing resolution,” and in the past Democrats have voted for continuing resolutions over a dozen times. But this time they are demanding over a trillion dollars in additional spending to appease their lunatic base to pay the healthcare costs for illegals, to fund PBS again, and a bunch of crazy LGBT junk.

So, while Democrats did succeed at radicalizing their base (mostly neurotic white women), they are now held hostage to their base’s widely unpopular demands and whims.

The regime media have the same problem. No one watches outlets like CNN or MSNBC anymore, except extreme leftists. This means there is no way for MSNBC or CNN to dig out of their ratings pit by moderating. If they even try to moderate, their ratings will sink even lower as the demanding base boycotts and abandons them. The New York Times is in even worse shape with its lunatic subscribers.

This is a morality tale as old as the Frankenstein story.

The monster you create destroys you.

Democrats and the media created a rabid and unhinged monster fueled with hate, narcissism, and the self-serving belief that queering kids, open borders, defunding the police, rewarding illegal aliens with taxpayer-funded goodies, exposing kids to drag queens, and inviting men into women’s prisons, sports, and locker rooms is the only moral choice… and anyone who disagrees is pure evil.

The result is a base made up of intolerant, unforgiving, and unbending maniacs; appeasing those maniacs has cost the media and Democrats all hope of appealing to the Normal People they need to survive.

And it is glorious.

