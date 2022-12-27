Southwest Airlines Canceled over 70% of Flights Day After Christmas

Southwest Airlines continues to struggle in the aftermath of the winter storm and holiday weekend, canceling over 70 percent of its flights on Monday alone.

While flight delays and cancellation affected several U.S. airlines across the country due to the winter storm, Southwest Airlines is failing to bounce back, leaving thousands of individuals stranded, unable to reach their final destinations.

Data from FlightAware shows that over 3,100 U.S.-related flights were canceled on Christmas Day, and over 7,800 were delayed. Southwest comprised a disproportionate number of those cancellations, nixing 1,635 flights on Christmas Day.

On Monday, the day after Christmas, Southwest ended up canceling 2,909 flights, or 71 percent of its flights, according to data from FlightAware. That is significantly more than airlines such as Delta or American, which on Monday canceled 276 and 14 flights, respectively. In other words, Delta canceled nine percent of its flights, and American was still hovering at zero percent compared to Southwest’s 71 percent.

As Breitbart News reported:

On Christmas, for instance, 20 percent of Southwest flights from Dallas Love Field Airport alone were canceled. The figure stood around 30 percent the two days prior. According to reports, thousands were also stranded at the San Diego International Airport over the weekend, and most of those passengers were flying with Southwest. On Monday, Southwest cancellations continued at the Denver International Airport, with hundreds of flights delayed and canceled. According to the Denver Post, most of these flights are associated with Southwest.