A winter storm that hit the Atlanta, Georgia, area on Tuesday forced drivers to spend the night in their cars as they were trapped in the dangerous, icy conditions.

In DeKalb County, more than 100 cars were stranded and many drivers parked at gas stations because the conditions prevented them from making it home safely, Fox 5 reported Wednesday, noting that some people spent over 12 hours trapped in their vehicles.

Officials urged residents to shelter in place and stay off the roads in the freezing weather. Video footage shows cars abandoned on the side of the roads as people waited for the ice to melt:

One driver in Macon, Lynn Pointer, said she became stuck on I-475 around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday and sat there for about 10 hours, according to 13 WMAZ.

“But there are things that come with being stranded that do not make it comfortable at all, but it could be worse. It’s been an experience for sure,” she stated. Meanwhile, Lane Adams of M&M Towing said the situation was a huge mess that would take hours of cleanup, noting he believed Macon had never seen that kind of weather before. “It just got to the point where it’s gridlocked, we’re going to have to let the weather kind of work with us so we can get crews out there. It’s rough — it’s crazy,” he explained. The winter storm hit states from Texas to Florida to the Carolinas with record-shattering snowfall, Fox Weather reported Wednesday: The combination of heavy snow and high wind gusts then brought blizzard and near-blizzard conditions to the Gulf Coast, triggering the first-ever Blizzard Warning for the coasts of Louisiana and southeastern Texas. The record-breaking storm brought heavy snow to New Orleans, blanketing palm trees in fresh flakes and halting the normally busy Big Easy.