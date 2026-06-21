A severe drought in Utah is fueling another wildfire in the central part of the state, causing the mandatory evacuations of hundreds of people Sunday in a town threatened by the wind-driven blaze.

The Iron Fire is burning in Juab County, about 28 miles southwest of Provo, and bearing down on Eureka, a picturesque Old West mining town with a population of around 700 residents adjacent to the East Tintic Mountains.

The wildfire, which started on Friday night, had burned more than 13,300 acres by Sunday morning and remains with zero percent containment, according to Utah Fire Info.

Reportedly the blaze was human-caused, though details about exactly how it was started have not been released.

With winds and dry vegetation fueling the spread of the fire, officials said the blaze was threatening “numerous structures” in the Eureka area.

The fire grew from 5,000 acres on Saturday to more than 13,000 acres overnight, according to news outlets, as it heads for Eureka and is visible over a nearby mountain.

“That’s way closer than anybody wants it to be,” Daylan Hermanson, a Eureka resident, told Salt Lake City’s KTVX, as he watched flames creep over a mountainside headed for Eureka.

Before the fire, the Utah Department of Natural Resources had issued red flag fire-danger warnings for a large part of the state, calling it “one of the driest states in the nation.”

“With June temperatures rising, Utah is facing a deepening drought that has accelerated the drying of soils and vegetation across the state,” the Utah Department of Natural Resources said in a June 11 statement. “Wildfire season has already been active with over 230 fires so far this year, a majority of which were human-caused.”

The Iron Fire is the largest of 11 wildfires that have ignited across the state since Friday.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.