Project Veritas: Bernie Sanders Campaigner Says ‘Guillotine the Rich’

A purported staffer for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign says he’s ready for the United States to undergo a “revolution” and wants to see the elites guillotined, according to undercover footage released Tuesday by Project Veritas.

The scene begins with a man identified by Project Veritas as Martin Weissgerber, a field organizer in South Carolina, claiming that he is following numerous accounts on Twitter calling for French-style Yellow Vest protests to take place in the U.S. and says he stands ready to help make it happen. “If Bernie was to lose, I would like to see Yellow Vest protests here, stateside,” the Project Veritas journalist says to Weissgerber.

“I’m already following on Twitter, following numerous groups around the country that are ready to organize Yellow Vest protests. I’m ready.”

“I’m ready to start tearing brings up and start fighting,” the Sanders staffer continues. “I’m no cap bro. I’ll straight up get armed, I want to learn how to shoot, and go train.”

“Guillotine the rich,” he adds.

In another part of the video, Weissgerber attempts to downplay the horrors of the Soviet Union’s gulags and fantasizes about Republicans being imprisoned in “re-education camps.”

“What will help is when we send all the Republicans to the re-education camps,” he says. “Can you imagine Mitch McConnell? Lindsey Graham?”

“The gulags were founded as re-education camps,” he explains in another cut. “People came from America to work on the Belomorkanal, the Soviet project, for the communist project. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Weissgerber’s comments echo those made by another Sanders field organizer Kyle Jurek, who was also exposed in an undercover sting by Project Veritas.