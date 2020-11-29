Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) claimed Saturday that no matter what President Donald Trump’s campaign does legally, it will not change the election’s outcome.

When asked during an interview on CNN if he felt worried about the Trump campaign saying they will appeal a lawsuit dismissed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to the U.S. Supreme Court, Fetterman said “I hope they do”:

I hope they do and they’re gonna get their clock cleaned there the way they did, you know, here in Pennsylvania. I mean, you know all of this snake handling at the Ramada that they had the other day here in Pennsylvania didn’t change this outcome. And no matter what they do, it’s not gonna change the outcomes because there was two documented cases of voter fraud here in Pennsylvania and they both involved voters trying to vote for the president. So, no matter what they try and what they do, we all know how this movie’s gonna end.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani appeared at a hearing with Pennsylvania Republicans on Wednesday to review his claims of voter fraud and election irregularities in the state.

“All we ask is that you listen to the facts that we are presenting and then evaluate it,” Giuliani stated.

During a recent phone interview on Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures, Trump said he will not change his mind that there was massive fraud in the election.

The president said he will “use 125% of my energy” to prove those claims, adding “You need a judge that’s willing to hear a case. You need a Supreme Court that’s willing to make a real big decision based on everything.”

When asked what he thought of Republicans who wanted the vote certification withdrawn in Pennsylvania, Fetterman said “The resolution… the one that has like, five or six or seven senators and 25 House members, that’s not going anywhere either.”

“They should stick to the snake handling at the Ramada because this isn’t going to work and none of it is going to work. [Former Vice President] Joe Biden is going to win Pennsylvania,” he concluded.